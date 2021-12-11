Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Tallies in big win

Johansson made 19 saves in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Thursday. What a rebound. Johansson gave up eight goals on 41 shots Wednesday against the Leafs, but quickly put that behind him and looked dialed-in Thursday. The only goal he allowed came on a Ben Chiarot wrist shot from the left point on a second-period power play. Johansson has started the last two games in place of Darcy Kuemper, who went down with an upper-body injury at Wednesday's morning skate. We don't know how long Kuemper will be out this time, so Johansson will be a solid fantasy option with an elite team in front of him.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO