Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Tallies in big win

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Chad Krys from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Kurtis Gabriel. Krys, 23, has recorded 15 points in 64 American Hockey League games with the Rockford Icehogs, including one assist in eight contests this season. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira spent the night in a hospital after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba during a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released Wednesday morning after undergoing "extensive testing." The Blackhawks cited the NHL's concussion protocol when they placed Khaira on injured reserve later in the day.
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in COVID-19 protocol before Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. Bertuzzi is the only player in the NHL not vaccinated against the virus. It is unknown how long he will be idle. The 26-year-old forward, who just...
It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
LEAVITTSBURG — In a battle between youth and experience Monday night, experience won out. Led by three seniors and six juniors, the Girard girls basketball team utilized its experience to ease past a young LaBrae team 46-39. “Last year, we played a lot of young kids and we were .500,”...
Justus Annunen, 21, became the youngest Colorado Avalanche goaltender to win his first career start, making 27 saves in another slugfest. “That’s what I’ve always dreamed about,” the Kempele, Finland native said. “It (wasn’t) a long time ago when I played video games with those guys, so it’s kind of fun to play with them.”
Bastian scored a goal, blocked three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flyers. In just his second game back with the Devils after he was claimed on waivers from the Kraken, Bastian lit the lamp for an insurance tally. The 23-year-old didn't get a lot of playing time in Seattle, but he should be in the mix for a steady fourth-line role as he begins his second stint with the Devils. He's up to three points, 11 shots on net, 19 hits and 31 PIM in 14 contests overall.
MacKinnon had an assist, three shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in Thursday's 4-1 win over Montreal. MacKinnon earned his third point in the two games since returning from a lower-body injury. He initiated a sequence around the perimeter that eventually led to Cale Makar's 10th goal of the season. Colorado's top-line center has points in nine of 10 games played this season but has been stuck on one goal since an Oct. 23 win over Tampa Bay.
Foligno scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Foligno added an insurance tally in the third period to produce the final score. He's scored four times and added one helper in his last six games. The 30-year-old winger now has nine goals, 15 points, a plus-10 rating and 61 hits through 22 contests. He's shooting 26.5 percent this year -- at some point, logic suggests his scoring pace will slow, but he also maintained a shooting percentage of 27.5 in 39 games last year.
Johansson made 19 saves in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Thursday. What a rebound. Johansson gave up eight goals on 41 shots Wednesday against the Leafs, but quickly put that behind him and looked dialed-in Thursday. The only goal he allowed came on a Ben Chiarot wrist shot from the left point on a second-period power play. Johansson has started the last two games in place of Darcy Kuemper, who went down with an upper-body injury at Wednesday's morning skate. We don't know how long Kuemper will be out this time, so Johansson will be a solid fantasy option with an elite team in front of him.
Pitlick scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils. Pitlick converted on a outlet pass from Victor Rask to give the Wild a 2-0 lead in the first period. The goal ended a six-game drought for Pitlick, though he did pick up three assists in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old has five goals, 10 points, 10 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating in 14 appearances. He's settled into a bottom-six role for a fairly balanced Wild team.
The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
MacDonald was recalled by the Avalanche on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. With Bowen Byram still dealing with a head injury, MacDonald will presumably be on hand as an extra defender for Saturday's matchup with the Senators. MacDonald's gone scoreless through three NHL appearances this year.
Strome netted a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders. Strome put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 in the third period, but the Islanders tied it with a buzzer beater to force overtime. The 24-year-old ended a six-game goal drought. For the season, he's at four points, 23 shots on net, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 15 appearances.
