Avalanche's Darren Helm: Deposits goal Friday

Johnson had an assist, two hits and finished minus-3 over 13:31 of ice time in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to Toronto. Johnson, who was a healthy scratch Sunday when Bowen Byram returned from injury, entered Wednesday's lineup after the Avalanche placed Ryan Murray (lower body) on injured reserve for what is an undetermined length of time. He had the secondary helper on the goal that cut Toronto's lead to 3-2, but defensive breakdowns and some soft goals killed Colorado's momentum. He and Kurtis MacDermid should fill in on the third pair for as along as Murray is sidelined.
Comments / 0