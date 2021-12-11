Business Briefcase

Neatly Furnished 1 Bedroom , Apartment available for rent in Fenway, this property is a utility inclusive property , located in a strategic location ,with easy access to schools and nearby streets, it is indeed a master piece to behold, amenities such as Refrigerator, Heating are available in the property, the apartment community provides onsite Laundry Services , and there is also a washer/dryer within the unit itself, which is available for intending tenants who stay in the property.For lovers of luxury living this is indeed your spot to hold unto .60 Charlesgate E has a walk score of 96, it's a walker's paradise, 60 Charlesgate E has a transit score of 90, it's a rider's paradise.The schools assigned to 60 Charlesgate E include Maurice J Tobin and Boston Latin .Also it is a no pet property. Exclusive Living at its best.

HOUSE RENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO