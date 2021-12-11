Business Briefcase

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Star staff report
Winchester Star
 2 days ago

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) has named Joseph Rogers to the critical new position of Manager of Partnerships & Community Engagement. Born in Roanoke, Rogers developed an appreciation for history at an early age — a love instilled by his parents, Lewis and Ajena Rogers, both of whom...

www.winchesterstar.com

The Press

Heartcore Business

Heartcore Gives Back Hardcore to Toys For Tots This December 10th. SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It takes a village to create change. We don't create half of the results we want in this world if we do it alone. That's why for the third straight year, Heartcore Business is joining forces with Toys for Tots to create Christmas magic for the San Diego community.
ECONOMY
Review

BRIGHTEST BUSINESSES

Winners of East Liverpool’s Light Up Downtown for the holidays include Affordable Appliance, Wise Buys Carpet and The Carriage House. Pictured from left, Lisa Blasdel, executive director of Southern Columbiana County Regional Chamber of Commerce; Norm Butler, Affordable Appliance with both his plates for People’s Choice and Best in Theme, “Favorite Christmas Carols;” Eli Murphy, Wise Buys Carpet for Most Original; and Scott Shepherd, The Carriage House for Most Elegant. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
messengerpaper.com

Business & Merchant

On Thursday, October 28, the South Hills Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, Juniper Village at South Hills to our Chamber. Juniper provides senior living including personal care for those who need a little help with activities of daily living, and a secure memory care environment designed for those with Alzheimer's disease and other memory conditions. This community enables individuals to maintain their sense of independence fully, while getting the specialized supportive services they need.
ECONOMY
hollandsfj.us

Business News

On November 29, Gary Gonya began work as the first director of brand strategy for the Toledo Museum of Art. He will report to the museum’s director. TMA’s strategic plan aims to make the museum the model art museum in the United States for its commitment to quality and its culture of belonging.
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Standard

Open for business

CELINA - Fanning Howey officials on Friday evening welcomed the public into its new design studio at 128 W. Market St. for a chance to check out the modern layout of the freshly renovated building. [More]
MERCER COUNTY, OH
multihousingnews.com

Marketing Strategies for Single-Family Rentals

SFR/BTR homes are high among resident preferences, especially Millennials and Gen Z members. How can property operators attract them into their properties?. Single-family rentals or built-for-rent homes are currently the best performing housing asset class. They make up approximately one-third of the housing market inventory in the U.S., and the pandemic has made single-family units even more desirable. Because of this, demand has increased substantially as people look for safer (less dense) environments and larger spaces where they can fit both their everyday lives and work areas without worrying about maintenance.
REAL ESTATE
Itemlive.com

Shop and eat local on Lynn’s main streets

LYNN ― The local organization Lynn Main Streets is launching a new program called “Light Up Downtown” to bring holiday spirit to the area and highlight local businesses for seasonal The post Shop and eat local on Lynn’s main streets appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘New and improved’ astronaut experiences land at Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time since before the pandemic, astronauts are returning to Kennedy Space Center to meet guests. Guests can now kick back with a cocktail and enjoy a conversation with an astronaut through a series of “new and improved” astronaut experiences at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, the tourist destination announced Monday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Morning Call

ISO: Help us be a tourist in your own town

Whether you live in one of the Lehigh Valley’s three cities or you live up a country road, the Valley has so many beautiful places to learn about and enjoy. We’re planning a story in the new year that looks at all the places in the Valley that are worth a look from the perspective of its neighbors. If you live in Bethlehem what would you tell people to come see? What about Emmaus or Bangor? ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Winchester Star

Open Forum: Land sale will contribute to enhancements of The Trails at the MSV

This holiday season, gratitude has been top of mind. I’m grateful for our members and donors whose generous contributions allow the MSV to offer programming and exhibitions in our gardens, galleries, and on the Trails at the MSV. I’m grateful for the vision and leadership from our volunteer board of directors, who offer incredible insight into this local community. I’m grateful, too, for the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation, the nonprofit foundation whose work in supporting the MSV is often overlooked but is crucial to the existence of the MSV.
REAL ESTATE
Scribe

104 South Main

The IVE at SoNo - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/Dryer unit in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4615 B Street SE

This charming semi-detached town home featuring hardwood floors throughout the house is a 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with a traditional floor plan. The main level includes a master bedroom/family room with a half bath, a recently renovated kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steal appliances and entry to a spacious backyard and storage shed. On the second level, there are 3 bedrooms with a master suite and a full bath. The lower level is a renovated cozy family room with entry to the front yard. Near two local parks and three nearby Recreation/Community Centers, this home is only a short walk to Benning Road Metro Station with easy access to I-95/495/295 & Downtown DC. Capitol Hill and Navy Yard are also just a 5 minute car ride away. Perfectly situated off of East Capitol Corridor with retail stores, restaurants and two metro stations less than 1 mile away. Come see your new home that features the convenience of city life in Washington, DC!
WASHINGTON, DC
urbanturf.com

A Look at the Boutique Condos Selling in the Downtown DC Market

This fall, three centrally located, downtown boutique properties have become hot commodities for DC's condo buyers. Located in Adams Morgan, Logan Circle and Mount Vernon, the properties boast both stunning design features and unique interior qualities. While residences are still available at these new developments, units are moving quickly. To...
HOME & GARDEN
ssnewstelegram.com

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for Dec. 1, Bear Littleton State Farm Insurance. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
wustl.edu

The business of cannabis

Peter Vogel, AB ’97 (economics with a minor in writing), looks at the cannabis industry and sees nothing but growth. As CEO, Vogel leads a budding online network, Leafwire, connecting folks in the cannabis industry and helping them meet their business needs. As of July 2021, the network had 40,000 members, representing 18,000 companies, and the numbers are only going higher.
INDUSTRY
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Neatly Furnished 1 Bedroom Apartment .

Neatly Furnished 1 Bedroom , Apartment available for rent in Fenway, this property is a utility inclusive property , located in a strategic location ,with easy access to schools and nearby streets, it is indeed a master piece to behold, amenities such as Refrigerator, Heating are available in the property, the apartment community provides onsite Laundry Services , and there is also a washer/dryer within the unit itself, which is available for intending tenants who stay in the property.For lovers of luxury living this is indeed your spot to hold unto .60 Charlesgate E has a walk score of 96, it's a walker's paradise, 60 Charlesgate E has a transit score of 90, it's a rider's paradise.The schools assigned to 60 Charlesgate E include Maurice J Tobin and Boston Latin .Also it is a no pet property. Exclusive Living at its best.
HOUSE RENT
Urban Milwaukee

Beautiful Blatz Condo

This condo has it all! A beautiful two story home awaits you, complete with every amenity one could ask for in the heart of Milwaukee! This condo boasts a full in unit laundry room, master suite with attached bath, beautiful views of the city, a fireplace and full dining area! In addition to this amazing unit you’ll find secure storage and parking. You can also enjoy the private gym and pool! Come enjoy everything downtown Milwaukee and the Blatz building has to offer!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Clinton Herald

Business & Finance

Breathe easy with a Medicare plan that has ZERO SURPRISES. Other plans may offer zero premiums, but our plan pays all Medicare eligible services and supplies in full when you utilize a network provider. By paying a fixed, affordable monthly premium, you can put all your focus into your health.
CLINTON, IA
Democrat Tribune

Small Businesses

Small businesses are the heartbeat of our neighborhoods and the lifeblood of our local economy. In Arkansas, small businesses make up the majority of the business landscape, at 99.3% of all businesses in the state. This equates to 258,552 businesses. Small businesses can be found in every corner of our state.
SMALL BUSINESS

