ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whowhatwear

I Compiled the 38 Prettiest Things at Nordstrom and Shopbop Right Now

By Allyson Payer
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're already tired of winter and just want to wear something pretty sometimes, that's understandable and valid. And finding those eye-pleasing items is made easy thanks to the presence of Shopbop and Nordstrom, two retailers we all know and love. In the winter especially, I'm quite drawn to things that...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

We Found 15 Perfect Gifts On Super-Sale At Nordstrom

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but rest assured, there are still plenty of deals to be had; thanks to one reliable, reader-favorite retailer that’s keeping the flame of savings alive: Nordstrom. If you didn't quite manage to check off everyone from your list during the biggest sale period of the year, you can still add to your online Nordstrom cart with its great-gift-ridden up-to-50%-off sale.
SHOPPING
Cosmopolitan

PSA: Nordstrom Has So Many Stylish Winter Essentials Under $100

Winter’s coming. With it there’s kind of blah light, chilly weather and, depending on where you live, potentially mountains of snow. So fun, right? Even if you’re more of a sunshine-and-chill kind of person, there is one undeniable benefit that comes with the coldest season: More accessories!. From the obvious...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

Saks Has Designer Boots Up to 60% Off Right Now—Run, Don’t Walk

With the Well+Good SHOP, our editors put their years of know-how to work in order to pick products (from skin care to self care and beyond) they’re betting you’ll love. While our editors independently select these products, making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission. Happy shopping! Explore the SHOP.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Fashion#Party Dress#Mini Dress#Stine Goya Velvet
whowhatwear

Hat Fandom Is at Full Speed Right Now—Here Are the Biggest Trends to Know

Hats have long had a tendency to fall by the wayside when it comes to outfits, but that stops here: the accessory has experienced a bit of a revival over the past few months, starting with the sudden explosion of shearling accessories on the runways. Now that fuzzy hats, bags, and shoes are a thing, it's been sort of the gateway for a wider variety of hats to now capture everyone's attention.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

These 20 Basics and On-Trend Pieces Look Luxurious, But Surprise! They're Not

There’s nothing I love more than finding pieces that look like they cost a fortune but are secretly super affordable. And that’s one of the best things about my newfound love for shopping for clothes and accessories on Amazon; I can find really high-quality pieces at surprisingly affordable prices. The best part is no one knows how much I saved—that is until they compliment me and I immediately spill that I bought it on Amazon. (That’s what friends are for, right?)
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

If You Know, You Know—11 Indie Fashion Brands Our Editors Support and Love

As fashion editors, it's our job to always be on the radar about brands that may not have made it to the mainstream yet like bigger designers or retailers. Our slack convos consist more of just your average office tasks, we're always sending each other new brands we find and from all those conversations, purchases end up being made. (Thanks, team!) We wouldn't be doing our jobs if we didn't share what we found with you, so below you'll find 11 brands that we love to support and think you'll like too. The picks below are growing at a rapid space, some already being worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. We'd suggest you keep scrolling to get them on your radar, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Wait, Shopbop Just Launched a Huge Holiday Sale—I'm Losing It Over These Staples

Hello there, Shopbop. Yep, the retailer just had its epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and the editor-favorite site is at it again with another major holiday sale. Introducing the Make Your Closet Merry sale. Starting now through December 8, you can enjoy an extra 25% off sale items with the code MERRY at checkout. Yes, you read that correctly. I'm talking about a sale on sale here.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

7 Under-$50 Holiday Gift Ideas From Nordstrom That Will Ship in Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It happens every year, but somehow we always seem to miss a gift or two on our shopping lists. Not to worry — Nordstrom has you covered! They have so many gifts that you can still order in time for the holidays, and a ton of inexpensive options as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

6 Winter Trends Our Editors Will Be Wearing for Years to Come

Every season, there are quite a few trends to sift through in the sartorial world. Runways, social media, and street style all seem to be inspiring and creating trends that end up blowing up one way or another. We've already given you the roundup on the biggest trends of the season, but if you're having trouble picking which ones are worth buying into, that's where this piece comes in. We can write about trends all we want, but the proof all comes down to the select trends we all end up wearing, even with all our different tastes and styles. Luckily, our very own Who What Wear Collection does the job of perfecting trends in an elevated way with pieces the whole WWW team loves and is sure to wear this season and the next.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Impress Your Most Stylish Friends With a Gift From These Up-and-Coming Brands

It’s no secret that December is here, and it’s time to start thinking about all things holidays, even though many of us have had the cheery time on our minds since the day after Halloween. We’re always sharing our shopping lists when it comes to everything from decorating your home to upgrading your basics, but putting together gift guides has to be a top favorite. Brands release their best products just in time for the holidays, there are quite a few sales going around, and there’s just that cheerful spirit in the air. And while it’s easy to look at the big retailers for holiday shopping, there’s nothing more loving than a thoughtful gift from an emerging brand that’s not as common as what you’ll find at the mall. If the people on your gifting list (or even yourself) are more into covetable, unique finds, then this is the right place for you. Not only will you be finding something different, but you’ll also be supporting an independent business that will surely appreciate your patronage this season and the next.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Real Simple

I Found the 'Holy Grail' of Sweatpants, and They're as Little as $35 Right Now

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and no, I'm not just talking about the holidays. Finally, sweats season has come around, and I'm pulling out all my fleece-lined sweatshirts, bunching up my fuzzy socks on my ankles, snuggling under my knitted blanket, and essentially doing everything else that a Hallmark movie protagonist would surely be enjoying while Darlene Love sings in the background.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I'm in the Mood to Amp Up My Winter Wardrobe, so I Said Yes to These 5 Pieces

You'd be right to assume that winter brings a lot less opportunity to have fun with your outfits, but as a fashion editor, I can never completely resign myself to boring basics and drab cold-weather gear. Interesting accessories are one way to liven things up, but I'm looking to make a few more dramatic changes. Enter the five pieces I'm calling my transformational capsule to add some much-needed variety to my collection of winter clothes.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Deck the Halls in These Holiday Pajamas From Nordstrom and Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. ‘Tis the season to be cozy! It’s not only lovely weather for a sleigh ride together, but also for snuggling under a blanket in the softest pajamas. From now until New Year’s, we plan on staying in sleepwear as much as possible. And we love feeling festive in holiday jammies — there’s nothing like decking the halls while decked out in printed PJs.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The Nordstrom Made Department Has My Favorite Trendy Staples—I Like These Best

It’s no secret that Nordstrom is a go-to retailer for many of the editors on the team (myself included). After all, we cover our favorite buys on the regular. You may remember this piece on the chicest under-$100 items or this one on quality basics. And, fun fact, there’s actually one department I personally turn to quite often when I’m looking to uncover some of the freshest picks. Yep, I’m talking about the Nordstrom Made section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Don't Try Wearing the Preppy Trend Without Exploring These 2022 Updates

I live for preppy style. I ended up falling madly in love with fashion even though I wore a school uniform my entire childhood. The funniest part is that while many of my classmates complained about the restraints of knee-length skirts and uniform dressing, I loved the uniformity. I had so much fun bending the rules by layering on knits over my Oxford shirts and testing out different kinds of knee-high socks. All of us wore the same outfit every day yet somehow made it different. It was so interesting for me to watch.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy