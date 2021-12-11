Open Forum: Land sale will contribute to enhancements of The Trails at the MSV

Q: My church has been hit hard financially because of COVID and launched a special fundraising campaign to cover the budget shortfall. I have undeveloped land that has attracted some interest over the past six months. I think it will sell for $375,000 and I purchased it for $90,000. I am willing to contribute the land to the church. This will fix their 2020 budget shortfall and should also allow them to fund the budget for 2021 even if the current giving level continues. I do not want to sell because I will have to pay a large capital gains tax. I thought we had this all worked out and I had engaged an appraiser to support the claimed tax deduction. The treasurer, who I consider a Nervous Nellie, then convinced the board that it was too risky to accept the gift of the land. His reasoning is the church will be responsible for carrying costs and the land might not sell for some time. The “compromise” suggested by the board is that I arrange a buyer for the land and transfer the land right before it sells. My tax preparer tells me this is very risky and I might be treated as the seller even if the sale occurs after the gift. I am ready to give up on this whole idea if they will not work with me on the gift. Do you think I would be OK if I lined up the buyer before the gift?

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO