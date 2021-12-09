In a video Facebook message to her constituents, the veteran lawmaker said, “Northwest Oregon deserves a full time Senator and running for Governor is a full-time job.”. Scappoose – State Senator Betsy Johnson announced today, December 14, 2021, that she intends to resign from the Oregon Senate effective 11:59pm on December 15, 2021, so that she can dedicate herself full-time to running for Governor. Johnson announced in October that she is running for Governor independent of any political party and loyal only to the people of Oregon.
