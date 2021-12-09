ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betsy Johnson

By Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press
Seaside Signal
 6 days ago

REDMOND — If she's elected Oregon's governor...

tillamookcountypioneer.net

BETSY JOHNSON TO STEP DOWN FROM OREGON STATE SENATE EFFECTIVE DEC. 15th

In a video Facebook message to her constituents, the veteran lawmaker said, “Northwest Oregon deserves a full time Senator and running for Governor is a full-time job.”. Scappoose – State Senator Betsy Johnson announced today, December 14, 2021, that she intends to resign from the Oregon Senate effective 11:59pm on December 15, 2021, so that she can dedicate herself full-time to running for Governor. Johnson announced in October that she is running for Governor independent of any political party and loyal only to the people of Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Sen. Betsy Johnson to resign from Oregon Senate to focus on run for governor

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon gubernatorial candidate Sen. Betsy Johnson announced Tuesday that she would be resigning from the state Senate to focus on her run for governor. Johnson, a 20-year veteran of the Oregon Legislature and one of its most moderate Democrats, is running as an independent for the seat held by term-limited Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat.
SALEM, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

With Oregon governor’s race fragmenting voter blocs, Betsy Johnson has a challenge

Most of the discussion around former state Senator Betsy Johnson’s independent entry into the 2022 Oregon governor’s race concerns whether she might be a spoiler for the Democrats or maybe herself a winner of the race. In evaluating that, the question to ask will be: How persuasive is she? Start with the prospect that the […] The post With Oregon governor’s race fragmenting voter blocs, Betsy Johnson has a challenge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Buehler endorses Betsy Johnson for next Oregon governor

Knute Buehler, who ran for governor in 2018 against Kate Brown, is lending a big hand to the Scappoose independent. Knute Buehler, the 2018 Republican nominee for governor, endorsed Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is running an insurgent independent campaign for governor in 2022. Johnson's campaign released a "dear friends" letter...
OREGON STATE
KING 5

Condition, location of Washington state Senator Doug Ericksen unknown

OLYMPIA, Wash. — No information has been made available for weeks about the location or condition of Republican state Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale since he was reportedly in a Florida hospital being treated for COVID-19. Ericksen (R-Whatcom County) wrote to legislative colleagues in November saying he tested positive for COVID-19 in El Salvador and needed monoclonal antibodies.
WASHINGTON STATE
Betsy Johnson
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
