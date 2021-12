When Kala Booth from the Commonwealth of Kentucky testified before Congress this summer, elected officials from across the political spectrum took notice. Kala had the grace and courage to share her story about living with Huntington’s disease, or HD, a rare, fatal genetic disorder. For many, it was the first time they had heard of HD, and we think it is safe to say they were moved by Kala’s poise and perseverance in the face of such a devastating diagnosis.

