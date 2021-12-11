ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Noyes 3rd Friday event to highlight 8 artists

Lincoln Journal Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Third Friday event will feature eight artists with diverse media and styles Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be...

journalstar.com

chestertownspy.org

Annual Artisan Show Opens at The Artists’ Gallery on December 3rd

On First Friday, December 3rd, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the creative, handcrafted jewelry and crafts from their collection of artists along the Eastern Shore and beyond. Among the items featured in the gallery will be pit fired vases and glazed mugs by Randy Estabrook and hand carved wooden spoons and iron pieces by local artist, Dorsey Westcott. Additional crafts for sale will be carved wood and stainless steel tea strainers, wooden cheese boards, wrought iron candlestick holders by Sekoya, a variety of ceramic plates and bowls by Pete Gibson, and blown glass vases and oil lamps by Nichibei. The ever popular, colorful ceramic coasters by Dock 6 Pottery will be available, as well as wooden sushi boards and chopsticks inset with river rocks and/or turquoise, elegant Black Aluminum Serveware by Artifaqt, handcrafted leather handbags by Adirondack Designs and porcelain night lights beautifully carved with intricate designs.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Gladwin County Record

Artist Guild celebrates successful Art & Chocolate event

Twenty-eight painters were present on Thursday, November 18 for the Gladwin Artist Guild’s second Art & Chocolate event in three years. Art Instructor Tammy Nottingham talked these budding artists, including (pictured above, left to right) Teri McGuire and Becky Rezmer, in a step-by-step approach all the way to finishing a 16 by 20 inch canvas in acrylics.
GLADWIN, MI
The Eagle-Tribune

Downtown Winter Art Walk to highlight area artists

LAWRENCE — Take a free, self-guided walking tour through the city’s historic downtown district when Downtown Lawrence Creatives hosts the 2021 Winter Art Walk on Saturday. Area artists and creatives will be displaying their works at various downtown locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Winter Art Walk will...
LAWRENCE, MA
hypefresh.co

Player Pree: HypeFresh Highlights Artist From L.O.U.D Press Junket

Player Pree, being the player that she is, slides by our table for an interview with HypeFresh Magazine. Her cool demeanor is an exact representation of her music, real player-like. She started making music in the summer of 2015. It all started as a creative outlet, where she put together...
MUSIC
#Art Museum#Wearable Art#Photography#Mixed Media#Alcohol#Noyes 3rd Friday#Fair#Noyes Facebook#The Noyes Art Gallery
advantagenews.com

Wood River calendar highlights holidays, special events

The Wood River Heritage Council’s 2022 "theme-based" calendar is available for sale. This year's calendar highlights the past and present holidays and special events that brought the community together and raised its spirits. The annual calendar sales is a primary source of revenue for sustaining the operations of the Wood...
WOOD RIVER, IL
texasborderbusiness.com

Writers, artists highlight impact of arts and letters at CLAA summit

The summit, held in November on the UTRGV Edinburg Campus and coordinated by the university’s Center for Latin American Arts, included workshops, activities and panel discussions, and provided a place to cultivate peace, awareness and understanding through the written word and artistic media. “This event functioned to show how...
EDINBURG, TX
Crimson White Online

‘This is living history’: UA highlights Muscogee artist Mary Smith

In 2009, Mary Smith, an award-winning artist and a member of the Muscogee Nation, handwove a traditional feathered cloak for three months for a permanent display at Moundville Archaeological Park. Now Smith’s intricately woven mats and baskets, tiny corn husk dolls, and detailed pottery are featured in the “Weaving Muscogee...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Corbin Times Tribune

Kentucky Creative teaming with Mchezo for Meet the Artist event

CORBIN — Corbin is gearing up for the holiday season, and this year it’s all about shopping local. Dec. 11, will be the perfect time to shop small and support local businesses and artists. Kentucky Creative, Corbin’s very own art gallery, has teamed up with local business Mchezo to host a Meet the Artist event.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cody Enterprise

Meeteetse Musuems hold event

The Meeteetse Museums invites the public to its holiday Open House on Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The family-friendly event features live music by Justine May, face-painting by Jordyn Guthrie, and a meet and greet with artists of the “Art of the Basin” show. May will play 10:30-11:30 a.m. While you’re at the Museums, get your face painted by local artist, Jordyn Guthrie. And experience the Bighorn Basin with new eyes through our “Art of the Basin” show on its closing day. Artists will be available to speak to you about their work.
MEETEETSE, WY
hot967.fm

CELEBRITY TRASH: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd 2021

Last night’s live broadcast of “Annie Live!” received a lot of great reviews, and the little girl, Celina Smith, nailed it on the big song “Tomorrow”. ”American Idol” is going to premiere on February 27th on ABC. SETH ROGEN ended up in the front row at that ADELE concert special...
MUSIC
centenary.edu

Meadows Museum schedules artist talk highlighting student exhibition

SHREVEPORT, LA — Lauren Tuggle will discuss her solo exhibition, quarantine dreams, at Centenary’s Meadows Museum of Art on Monday, December 6, at 5:30 p.m. Tuggle, a 2021 Centenary graduate, is the College’s first studio art major to host her solo capstone exhibition at the Meadows Museum. The artist talk...
SHREVEPORT, LA
skiddle.com

Fix Fridays • 3rd Dec

Cardiff's king of Friday nights! Three rooms of music featuring some the world biggest artists!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
rdrnews.com

Free Christmas Bazaar

The last couple of years have been especially hard for artists and crafters due to the pandemic. This year, only a few events have returned to Southeast New Mexico. These events, however, have been on a much smaller scale. Carla Overmier has been attending local and regional shows and events...
ROSWELL, NM
Time Out Global

The best soul music songs

Introducing our poll of truly great soul music. We count down the top 50 soul songs of all time. Soul music is all about punch-you-in-the-gut emotion, which is why it never really goes out of fashion. From Stax and Motown to Northern Soul and neo-soul, it's a timeless genre that's gripped us for decades.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Monta Musica Escocia - Winter Bash - Friday 3rd December

7:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 11:30pm) Our Special Makina Xmas party with MC STOMPIN, TAZO, STRETCH, BANKS, GFB and much more. This event runs from 7pm til Midnight. Customer reviews of Monta Musica Escocia - Winter Bash - Friday 3rd December. Average rating:. 72%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating:...
MUSIC
CBS New York

Snapshot NY: How Charles Dickens Changed The Narrative For Christmas With ‘A Christmas Carol’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “A Christmas Carol” is a holiday classic that was written nearly 200 years ago, but did you know it inspired some traditions we still have today? Author Charles Dickens has a unique relationship with New York City, and that’s the focus of this week’s Snapshot New York with Steve Overmyer. John Kevin Jones at the Merchant’s House Museum is tuning up for a day that’s finally arrived — the return of his “Christmas Carol” performance. “It’s a lot more emotional than I thought it was going to be coming back. It’s been two years and this story means so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

