Noyes 3rd Friday event to highlight 8 artists

On First Friday, December 3rd, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the creative, handcrafted jewelry and crafts from their collection of artists along the Eastern Shore and beyond. Among the items featured in the gallery will be pit fired vases and glazed mugs by Randy Estabrook and hand carved wooden spoons and iron pieces by local artist, Dorsey Westcott. Additional crafts for sale will be carved wood and stainless steel tea strainers, wooden cheese boards, wrought iron candlestick holders by Sekoya, a variety of ceramic plates and bowls by Pete Gibson, and blown glass vases and oil lamps by Nichibei. The ever popular, colorful ceramic coasters by Dock 6 Pottery will be available, as well as wooden sushi boards and chopsticks inset with river rocks and/or turquoise, elegant Black Aluminum Serveware by Artifaqt, handcrafted leather handbags by Adirondack Designs and porcelain night lights beautifully carved with intricate designs.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO