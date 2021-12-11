HTSI editor’s letter: How To Give It... again

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. It’s December, and there is simply no stopping How To Spend It. I hope you are as thrilled as I am to see Anja Rubik on this week’s cover. The 38-year-old Polish model and businesswoman has long been a formidable force in fashion and an exceptional catwalk presence, but in recent years she’s become a powerful advocate for human rights as well. In July, she launched The Equaversity Foundation alongside the Nobel Prize-winning author Olga Tokarczuk and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski to raise money for LGBTQ+ rights groups in Poland – a country where a conservative government and the Catholic church retain a powerful hold. Within her own industry Rubik dedicates more and more time to social justice, but for this issue she has picked a less complicated cause. Working with photographer Nathaniel Goldberg and our style director Isabelle Kountoure, Rubik offers nine ways to update one’s winter wardrobe; from a twist on the trenchcoat, laminated in a slightly saucy latex, to a fresh take on the tracksuit (you know, for evening), it’s a masterclass in how-to-work-it style.

