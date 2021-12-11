Hanover’s speedy start jolts Atlee 53-13

Hanover scored early and often in a 53-13 win over Atlee in Virginia girls basketball action on December 10.

The Hawks’ offense stomped on to a 38-6 lead over the Raiders at the half.

The first quarter gave Hanover a 25-2 lead over Atlee.

