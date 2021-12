Both Twin Cedars boys and girls basketball squads fell to Wayne on Tuesday night. The Saber girls lost 52-34. The game was tied at 16 at the halftime break, but the Falcons went on a 15-4 run in the 3rd quarter to pull away. Rylee Dunkin led the Sabers with 13 points. Coach Zack Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports they competed all night but did not make enough shots in the 2nd half. In the nightcap, Devin Arkema’s 34 points was not enough in a 59-42 loss to Wayne. The Sabers were down just seven with 4:00 to play, but back-to-back threes by Wayne broke open a close game. The Saber girls are 1-1 while the boys are 0-1. The girls will host Pleasantville on Thursday, while the boys will travel to Murray with the girls on Friday.

WAYNE COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO