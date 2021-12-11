ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, VA

Patrick Henry – Ashland flies high over Mechanicsville 78-54

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
Patrick Henry – Ashland earned a convincing 78-54 win over Mechanicsville in a Virginia girls basketball matchup.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

Henrico Citizen

King William rains all over Graham 48-21

King William dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 48-21 victory over Graham in a Virginia high school football matchup. King William moved over Graham when the fourth quarter began 34-21. The Cavaliers kept a 28-21 halftime margin at the G-Men’s expense. The Cavaliers made the first...
KING WILLIAM, VA
Henrico Citizen

Essex overpowers Williamsburg Christian in thorough beating 71-37

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Essex turned out the lights on Williamsburg Christian 71-37 on December 11 in Virginia boys high school basketball. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-b5b49').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276...
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Amelia County sprints past Randolph – Henry 61-49

Playing with a winning hand, Amelia County trumped Randolph – Henry 61-49 on December 10 in Virginia boys high school basketball. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

New Kent rains down on Lafayette 58-45

Saddled up and ready to go, New Kent spurred past Lafayette 58-45 during this Virginia girls high school basketball game. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Freeman flies high over J.R. Tucker 70-30

Yes, Freeman looked superb in beating J.R. Tucker, but no autographs please after its 70-30 victory in Virginia boys basketball action on December 10. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-9fee9').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
FREEMAN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Landstown escapes close call with Petersburg 70-65

Landstown posted a tight 70-65 win over Petersburg in a Virginia boys basketball matchup. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
PETERSBURG, VA
Henrico Citizen

No quarter given: Steward puts down Isle of Wight 63-41

Steward controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-41 victory over Isle of Wight during this Virginia girls high school basketball game. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Hanover’s speedy start jolts Atlee 53-13

Hanover scored early and often in a 53-13 win over Atlee in Virginia girls basketball action on December 10. The Hawks’ offense stomped on to a 38-6 lead over the Raiders at the half. The first quarter gave Hanover a 25-2 lead over Atlee. You're reading the most comprehensive...
HANOVER, VA
Henrico Citizen

Monacan takes down Midlothian 73-35

Monacan’s river of points eventually washed away Midlothian in a 73-35 offensive cavalcade for a Virginia girls basketball victory on December 10. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-55ef0').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Veritas finds small margin for win in tilt with Currituck County 72-65

Veritas found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Currituck County 72-65 during this North Carolina boys high school basketball game. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Henrico Citizen

Jamestown engulfs Bruton in flames 86-45

Jamestown left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Bruton 86-45 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on December 8. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
JAMESTOWN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Deep Run earns solid win over Mills Godwin 45-30

Saddled up and ready to go, Deep Run spurred past Mills Godwin 45-30 for a Virginia girls basketball victory on December 10. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Manchester mows down Clover Hill 64-19

Manchester handled Clover Hill 64-19 in an impressive showing in a Virginia girls basketball matchup. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Albemarle pours it on Goochland 57-35

Albemarle swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Goochland 57-35 in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on December 7. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-1d6d1').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Abracadabra: Walsingham vanquishes Christchurch 41-18

Walsingham controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 41-18 victory over Christchurch in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on December 8. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
CHRISTCHURCH, VA
Henrico Citizen

Powhatan nips Midlothian in scare 48-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Powhatan’s locker room after Tuesday’s 48-46 win against Midlothian in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on December 7. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-06328').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
POWHATAN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Walsingham hustles by Christchurch in victory 62-47

Saddled up and ready to go, Walsingham spurred past Christchurch 62-47 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on December 8. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
CHRISTCHURCH, VA
Henrico Citizen

Matoaca pours it on Hopewell 61-36

Matoaca painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Hopewell’s defense for a 61-36 win in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on December 7. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-bca00').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
HOPEWELL, VA
Henrico Citizen

Winning recipe: Smithfield broils Warhill 35-17

Smithfield notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Warhill 35-17 in Virginia girls basketball on December 7. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
SMITHFIELD, VA
