ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

DNR schedules meeting to discuss CWD response plan

By TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLfcf_0dK2ZbcT00

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday that it would be holding a meeting for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Response Plan Committee on Dec. 14.

The committee is made up of groups representing conservation, business, hunting organizations, and tribal governments. They will meet to discuss approaches to CWD, an infectious and fatal nervous system disease in deer, reindeer, and elk.

The DNR currently has a CWD Response Plan in place, which started in 2011 and will run through 2025. The plan helps to manage wildlife health and population, and the DNR is required to meet every five years to discuss its progress.

More information on chronic wasting disease can be found on the DNR’s CWD webpage , and the DNR website has further info on the CWD response plan .

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR schedules wetland restoration project across 150 acres

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday that it will soon complete three restoration projects to improve wetland hydrology and vegetation across more than 150 acres of land, including in Rock County. The restoration project will take place on 74 acres of land within...
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

DNR Bear Advisory Committee meeting

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a meeting of the DNR Bear Advisory Committee, a diverse group representing government agencies, non-governmental organizations, Ojibwe tribal interests, and conservation groups, to discuss issues relating to bear management in Wisconsin. The meeting will be on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to the public. The Committee advises the Wildlife Policy Team on a variety of topics such as hunting regulations and quotas, conflict management, surveys and research priorities.
POLITICS
Mining Journal

DNR advisory councils to meet

ST. IGNACE — Meetings of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council and the Wolf Management Advisory Council will be held on consecutive days next week. The Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Little Bear...
SAINT IGNACE, MI
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wildfire response center planned for the gorge

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources will spend $1.6 million to purchase the former 3.6-acre Dallesport Elementary School property to create a new regional wildfire response center in the Columbia River Gorge. Located in Klickitat County, the school building has been closed since 2016 due to...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Cwd#Response Plan Committee
wmay.com

Meeting Set To Discuss Plan To Move Leland Farm Summer Kitchen

The Springfield Park District will hold a public meeting next week on a proposal to move what’s left of a local historic structure to a new site within Washington Park. A group that originally had tried, unsuccessfully, to save the full Leland Farmhouse before its demolition last summer is now trying to preserve all that remains of the property… a small outbuilding known as the Summer Kitchen. The group is hoping to move it to nearby Washington Park, and add signage that would tell the story of the Leland Farm and its connection to some of early Springfield’s most prominent families.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
yourokmulgee.com

Public meeting planned to discuss community garden

A public meeting is planned for Dec. 6 to discuss the Okmulgee County Community Garden. The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Okmulgee County Fairgrounds, 1901 N. Oklahoma. In November, a meeting was held with numerous gardeners and interested parties attending. About 30 people were on hand for a lively discussion and presentations on the origins of the garden, the idea of a new organization,…
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
kicdam.com

Public Meeting Scheduled for Soybean Crush Plant Updates

Alta, IA (KICD)– The public is being invited to a open meeting next week to learn more about the new soybean crush plant coming to Buena Vista County. Developer Mike Kinley host two identical session at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Kings Pointe Resort in Storm Lake. The presentations will include the latest updates on the project and an investment outlook for the facility planned near Alta.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

DNR Collecting Deer Samples Again For CWD Tests

Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is again collecting samples from deer hunters this year to try and keep a handle on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The DNR’s Tyler Harms oversees the program. He says they will also take samples from the other 89 counties.
WILDLIFE
The Suburban Times

Special Districting Meeting scheduled to hear public comment

Pierce County Council announcement. The Pierce County Districting Committee will hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 6, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom for the public to comment on the final draft plan that proposes boundary changes to Pierce County’s seven Council districts. Due to discrepancies in data that appeared in...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
stjohnsource.com

Governor Meets With Officials for Update on Overdose Response Strategy

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion and Police Commissioner Designee Ray Martinez met Thursday, Dec. 9, on St. Thomas with members of the (PRVI HIDTA) High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force for an update on the law enforcement unit’s new Overdose Response Strategy. High Intensity Drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Green River council will meet for discussions

GREEN RIVER -- The Green River City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in City Hall council chambers, 50 East 2nd North. Sweetwater Area Program Director Brittany Gray will present updates for CLIMB Wyoming, a non-profit organization that trains and places single mothers in careers that successfully support their families.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Advance Titan

Deer test positive for COVID, caution urged for hunters

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS) is encouraging people to wear masks when field dressing game during the hunting season due to recent studies discovering white-tailed deer testing positive for COVID-19 across multiple states. While Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season is over, the bow season extends through the end of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KYUK

Local fishery advisors ask state to consider Kuskokwim Chinook and chum salmon a "stock of concern"

In a Kuskokwim River Salmon Management Working Group meeting on Nov. 11, Jim Simon asked state fishery managers, “How bad does it have to get for the department to consider making a “stock of concern” designation for Kuskokwim river Chinook salmon, and be ready to do the same for chum salmon?” Simon is not a working group member, but an anthropologist who works for the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.
POLITICS
cowboystatedaily.com

Yellowstone-Area Grizzly Deaths Approach Record

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Grizzly bears are dying at a record pace in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, but wildlife officials say that’s a sign of a population that has reached its carrying capacity. The leader of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team said this week that, despite the deaths, the grizzly population appears to be growing.
ANIMALS
healththoroughfare.com

The Governor of an American State Declares the COVID-19 Emergency as “Over”

The USA keeps reporting huge numbers of infections and deaths related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The state of Michigan has recently been dealing with unprecedented numbers of patients hospitalized for COVID. It’s enough to take a look at worldometers.info to learn about the reported pandemic situation from the US: over 50 million infections since the very first outbreak of the virus.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan DNR discusses 2021 deer hunting numbers, upcoming snowmobile season

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens Advisory Council is discussing a number of topics across the U.P. Topics include state park numbers, the previous deer hunting season, and the upcoming snowmobile season. The meeting was supposed to take place in-person in St. Ignace but was changed...
MICHIGAN STATE
spmetrowire.com

DNR: ’22 black bear harvest applications are due Friday

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that 2022 black bear harvest applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021. Hunters can purchase applications for permit drawings online through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or an authorized license agent. Preliminary estimates show that hunters harvested more...
ANIMALS
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy