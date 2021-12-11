ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Videocast: Rain changes to Snow Saturday Morning

By Daji Aswad
WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday morning colder air transition rain to...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Weather Alert Day- Rain, Wind, Heavy Snow

Periods of soaking rain are in the forecast for the valley on Monday. The wind will pick up too with gusts to 45 mph expected on the east side of the valley. The strongest winds are most likely between 11am and 4 pm as a band of heavy rain moves from west to east. Showers will continue overnight into Tuesday morning.Snow levels will steadily drop from 5500 to about 4500 feet later Monday afternoon. By Tuesday morning, snow levels will be between 3000 and 4000 feet dropping to 2000 feet later in the day. Final snow accumulation will reach 5 to 6 feet at and above 6000 feet by Tuesday evening. Expect accumulation between 3 and 6 inches as low as 3000 feet with some snow showers down to 2000 feet.
ENVIRONMENT
YourCentralValley.com

Rain, wind and snow

A potent storm system tapping atmospheric river moisture will bring impressive amounts of rain and snow to Central California. Rain and snow will increase in intensity Monday afternoon and evening. Rain could easily total more than an inch on the Valley floor. This while mountain areas will see several feet of snow. Expect 2 to […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kxnet.com

Colder Air Around the Corner!

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures tomorrow will warm well up into the 50s across our southwest. Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s elsewhere by tomorrow afternoon, but a cold front moving through our area Wednesday will bring much more seasonal December air, with even colder weather expected to end the week. There will be a good chance for snow through the day Wednesday, although accumulations will be minor as the system moves through quickly. For Thursday and Friday, temperatures will struggle to warm up above the teens, and overnight lows will fall below 0 for many. More chances for snow will arrive for the weekend with temperatures remaining at or below seasonal averages.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Dry Tuesday, then chance for midweek showers

High pressure giving us a nice start to the workweek. Sunshine Monday afternoon, then mainly clear through the evening. A weak cold front approaches the region late, which leads to a gradual increase in cloud cover. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Weak cold front moves through...
ENVIRONMENT
yaktrinews.com

Monday Forecast: Rain in the Tri-Cities and Rain/Snow mix in Yakima Valley

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A system off the coast of B.C. is moving down into our area, bringing rain and snow mix to our forecast. Tri-Cities is seeing a high near 46 degrees and a low of 33 degrees. There was a chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m. as temperatures are close to below freezing, but the likelihood was very slim. Rain is still the major topic for the day. It’s partly sunny throughout the day with light winds, but the chance of precipitation in the form of rain still stands at 60%. According to the radar system, the rain chances will dissipate after 4 p.m. Snow levels at 2500 feet will lower to 900 feet after midnight.
YAKIMA, WA
Idaho8.com

Snow Rain Wind Today

Cloudy 40% of snow into the valley, dreery, cloudy and breezy. Temperatures are above freezing this morning for the valley, hence the rain. However, slick conditions can be a concern. and advisories have been extended. Winter weather advisory now in effect until 11 am Tuesday... * What...snow expected. Additional snow...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Breeze Increasing Along With Chance Of Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to some patchy fog in spots amid a mild and muggy start to the work week. Highs are expected to climb on Monday to the low to mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine. It’ll stay mainly dry Monday but Monday night, some showers will be possible along with some patchy fog overnight. A front to our north will dissipate as it sags southward and high pressure will quickly build back in. It will not be as warm as last week when we had near record high temperatures. Afternoon highs will be right around 80 degrees and closer to...
MIAMI, FL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Mild temps continue as we start a new workweek

Good morning, folks! Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. For this afternoon, temps will increase back into the 70s. Winds for today will be light with mostly sunny conditions. Spring like temperatures continue for tomorrow as well with Tuesday being the warmest day of the week. Our next cool down comes […]
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday December 13th

Temperatures continue to slowly creep up into the mid 70s across most of the Concho Valley. We saw some high clouds move through the state. Winds have been from the south at 10-15 MPH allowing for the area to warm up. Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s and lower 50s for overnight […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Mild Monday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Idaho8.com

Rain and snow for Tuesday, colder temps for Wednesday

A cold front will move through the region Tuesday. We'll see gusty southwestern winds ahead of the cold front, keeping temps into the 40's in the Snake River Plain before the front passes. Behind the front, look for dropping temps and the possibility of snow in the Snake River Plain.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy