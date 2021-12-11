Videocast: Rain changes to Snow Saturday Morning

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures tomorrow will warm well up into the 50s across our southwest. Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s elsewhere by tomorrow afternoon, but a cold front moving through our area Wednesday will bring much more seasonal December air, with even colder weather expected to end the week. There will be a good chance for snow through the day Wednesday, although accumulations will be minor as the system moves through quickly. For Thursday and Friday, temperatures will struggle to warm up above the teens, and overnight lows will fall below 0 for many. More chances for snow will arrive for the weekend with temperatures remaining at or below seasonal averages.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO