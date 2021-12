Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 3-4; American 2-7 The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are 4-1 against the American Eagles since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. St. Francis (Pa.) is staying on the road to face off against American at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at Bender Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

