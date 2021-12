MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia is to become the basketball team it expects itself to be this year, the time has come for sophomore forward Jalen Bridges to emerge from the cocoon in which he has encased himself through the early days of the season and emerge as an offensive force on a team that, quite frankly, has been a disappointment in that area.

