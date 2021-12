Well loyal listeners, it’s hard to believe, but this is our 100th episode! We cannot thank everyone out there who has stuck with us from the early days of trying to figure out what a podcast about plants should sound like, and still downloads episodes to this day (when we’ve only figured out a bit more of what we’re doing). We’re not big on birthdays around here, but we did decide to kick off this anniversary episode with a question: If you could have 100 of any plant to give as gifts to friends and fellow gardeners, what would it be? Our answers may surprise you. Then we stick with the theme of gifts and launch into our annual holiday episode of plants that have made it onto our wish lists this year. Listen today and join the celebration.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO