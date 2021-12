Ah, it’s almost Christmas time again. So, you know what that means, don’t you? It means that we have to again hear people argue about whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not. Here’s the thing. I don’t think of Die Hard when I consider holiday themed movies, and do you want to know why? It’s because sometimes, I’m in the mood to watch Die Hard in the middle of the summer, and any movie that I get an urge to watch during the summer is NOT a Christmas movie. Not in my book anyway. But, if you want to know one movie that I watch exclusively when looking for Christmas movies, it’s Mickey’s Christmas Carol.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO