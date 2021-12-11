ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Anxiety high in Guatemala over victims of Mexico truck crash

By SONIA PEREZ D., MANUEL DE LA CRUZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEPOL, Guatemala (AP) — Anxiety was high Saturday in Guatemala amid uncertainty about loved ones who might have been on the tractor-trailer that crashed in southern Mexico while jammed with smuggled migrants, killing 55 people and injuring more than 100. Most of those on the truck are believed...

#Mexico#Guatemala City#Anxiety#Visas#Chepol#Ap#Guatemalan#Mexican#The Associated Press
