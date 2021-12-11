ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor activity promotes better health

Gettysburg Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImproving health and well-being can be as simple as getting outdoors to enjoy...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Related
thearizona100.com

Phoenix’s winter outdoor activity guide

Winter in Phoenix finally means cooler weather, and an opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors once again. Here’s a list of experiences to put on your to-do list for December:. • Desert Botanical Garden – Discover more than 50,000 arid plants from deserts around the world as trails...
PHOENIX, AZ
Powell Tribune

Step into better health with PREVENT T2

Healthy living is an ongoing journey — one that’s important to keep you energized for the things that matter most. Celebrate the people and activities you love by prioritizing healthy habits to keep living your best life. Did you know that 88 million adults in the United States have a...
POWELL, WY
Springfield News Sun

Meeting theme to explore ‘Better Health for All’

Free webinar will focus on building a healthier overall community. Community Health Foundation (CHF) will branch out in a different direction with its final Break for Health online program of 2021 with a topic that puts everybody’s well-being in the spotlight. “Better Health for All” will feature a panel discussion...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Cosmos

Pedalling towards better health

Bicycle riders have long known that riding maintains fitness, and biking has been used as a tool to promote public health – for instance, through the creation of urban cycling maps designed to assist riders in finding optimum routes. Now, a new study led by Colorado State University (CSU), US,...
HEALTH
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Holiday activity in the great outdoors

Due to the COVID pandemic, Calkins Nature Area staff had to pivot while planning last year's annual Christmas at Calkins event. The 2020 installment featured a drive-thru event to limit contact between members of the public.
FESTIVAL
Gonzaga Bulletin

Office of Health Promotion organizes days to promote wellbeing

With the final three weeks before the end of the semester signaling an uptick of anxiety and stress, Gonzaga University’s Office of Health Promotion (OHP) has organized three days full of programming to promote mental and physical well-being for the whole GU community. The Community Well-Being days have been set...
MENTAL HEALTH
prweek.com

Quorn appoints agency to promote health and environmental benefits

Evergreen PR will help communicate scientific research into the health and environmental benefits of Quorn’s mycoprotein-based products. Leigh Greenwood, founder and managing director of Evergreen PR, said: “We are so pleased to be working with Quorn Nutrition and to have such a fantastic brief. This work will allow us to play to our strategic and creative strengths while improving the health of people and the planet.
HEALTH
moodyonthemarket.com

Harbor Country Chamber Launches New Interactive Website Highlighting Outdoor Activities

The Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce has launched a new website to promote all of the fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities the area offers. The chamber tells us more:. Get outside this weekend with Harbor Country’s newest interactive tool! Officials with the Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce have announced a newly launched site designed to highlight many of the outdoor activities and attractions offered in the area. “We are fortunate to have a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities available year-round in Berrien County,” stated Kimberlee Wendt, Executive Director of the Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce. “From hiking and cross-country ski trails to parks and nature preserves and other hidden gems, this new webpage highlights them all.”
INTERNET
USC News

Outdoor workouts in high-pollution environments may harm brain health

How you exercise matters. But neuroscience researchers at USC and the University of Arizona have found that where you exercise may be just as important, especially for brain health. A new study co-authored by USC Professor David Raichlen indicates that vigorous exercise in a highly polluted area can actually diminish...
WORKOUTS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Getting better overall sleep might be the key to better health

Improving your overall sleep health could help lower your risk for high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and other cardiovascular threats, according to new research. Experts already knew a lack of sleep and having sleep disorders can put health at risk. But the new study looked into whether the multiple factors that go into a good night's sleep are collectively associated with health risks.
HEALTH
thecapistranodispatch.com

New Business Promotes Active Lifestyle

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
BGR.com

