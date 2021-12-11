ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo: It’s up to you to be responsible and to allocate your time to suit your needs Set a good example

Sun-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mo’Nique, 54; Gary Dourdan, 55; Jermaine Jackson, 67; Bess Armstrong, 68. Happy Birthday: Be realistic about what’s possible, and you’ll drum up interest in an idea you want to pursue. Communicate with people who can offer insight, and you’ll gain confidence and inside information that will...

Sun-Journal

Aries: Take a moment to rethink your steps and figure out the best way to move forward

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Katie Cassidy, 35; Jerry Ferrara, 42; Christina Applegate, 50; Bruno Tonioli, 66. Happy Birthday: Take the initiative, and good things will happen. Wheel and deal until you feel you have the safety net you require to ease stress and give you the wiggle room to enjoy life. It’s up to you to follow through so you don’t have regrets when you look back at missed opportunities. Take the plunge, and focus on what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 8, 17, 27, 36, 38, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 13, 2021: Jamie Foxx, your goal is peace of mind

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Taylor Swift, 32; Jamie Foxx, 54; Steve Buscemi, 64; Wendie Malick, 71. Happy Birthday: Get your house in order, and enjoy your surroundings. A positive attitude will help you excel this year and encourage you to make the most out of what you already have. Getting back to the basics will help you discover the meaning of life, love and happiness. Your goal is peace of mind. Explore the possibilities and what matters to you most. Your numbers are 2, 10, 19, 27, 34, 40, 47.
CELEBRITIES

