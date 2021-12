Welcome to New York Rangers Weekly! The Rangers continued to look like a different team as November progressed compared to how they looked at the beginning of the month. After the team struggled in three consecutive games in western Canada, the Blueshirts redeemed themselves with a record of 7-1. The Rangers had two games postponed due to COVID-19 – a road game on Nov. 20 against the Ottawa Senators and yesterday at home versus the New York Islanders. The NHL has not announced when the games will be rescheduled. Let’s take a look at some of the headlines from last’s week three games.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO