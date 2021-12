Garret Wallow saw a significant jump in playing time on Sunday. The rookie linebacker out of TCU took the field for 18 snaps on defense in the 31-0 loss to the Colts at NRG Stadium. He'd not logged a defensive snap since Week 5 against the Patriots when he was in for a pair of plays. His previous high was nine snaps, which came in Week 4 at Buffalo.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO