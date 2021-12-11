ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers Gilmore gives back to community where he grew up

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRFCP_0dK2Uc2T00

CHARLOTTE — All-Pro Carolina Panthers cornerback and Rock Hill-native Stephon Gilmore is determined to give back to his community through the NFL’s annual initiative “My Cause, My Cleats.”

[ALSO READ: Panthers acquire Rock Hill native Stephon Gilmore in trade with Patriots]

“I told myself when I was younger that if I get to the next level, I’m going to give back as much as I can. Now that I’m home, I’m trying to be active in the Charlotte area,” Gilmore told Channel 9 reporter DaShawn Brown.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Gilmore shares how he helps children reach their full potential.

(Watch the video below: Nicole Tepper, Panthers host third annual ‘Joy to the Carolinas’)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Rock Hill#Patriots#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
Bossip

33-Year-Old NFL Champ Demaryius Thomas Death Believed To Be Caused By Seizures

On Thursday, the sports world was rocked and saddened by the news that former NFL star and Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had died at age 33. ESPN reported that Thomas, who played primarily for the Denver Broncos, was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia, home and, according to Roswell police, “preliminary reports indicated Thomas’ death might have resulted from a medical issue.”
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Tom Brady Shares Where He Wants Son Jack to Play Football

Tom Brady can already see it -- his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day don Michigan blue and throw the pigskin as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed in the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, why he so badly wants his son to play the sport he has loved and dominated for decades.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit

Cam Newton is back in the National Football League – and so are his incredible pregame outfits. The veteran NFL quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton will be active for Sunday’s game. While Newton isn’t expected to start on Sunday – that honor...
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names 2 Greatest Players In NFL History

After more than four decades in the NFL, Bill Belichick has seen more than his fair share of great players come and go on his teams. However, the head coach of the New England Patriots thinks that two of the those players stand above the rest. After coaching a gem...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Brutally Honest Admission Following 10th Loss

Most anticipated Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars to struggle in his debut NFL season. But, 10 losses in 12 games is tough envision for anyone, let alone the coach himself. On Monday, Meyer admitted it’s been tough. “I wish I had all the answers, and I’d give them to...
NFL
NESN

Bills Coach Sean McDermott Calls Out N’Keal Harry After Patriots Win

Sean McDermott’s postgame news conference Monday night included a ricochet shot at New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Asked why he chose to make punt returners Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson inactive for Monday’s game, which the Buffalo Bills lost 14-10, McDermott said he wanted to avoid a mistake like the one Harry made in the first half.
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
75K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy