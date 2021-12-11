Panthers Gilmore gives back to community where he grew up

CHARLOTTE — All-Pro Carolina Panthers cornerback and Rock Hill-native Stephon Gilmore is determined to give back to his community through the NFL’s annual initiative “My Cause, My Cleats.”

“I told myself when I was younger that if I get to the next level, I’m going to give back as much as I can. Now that I’m home, I’m trying to be active in the Charlotte area,” Gilmore told Channel 9 reporter DaShawn Brown.

