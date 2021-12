The Gophers received a commitment from Oklahoma offensive lineman Cade McConnell over the weekend, and that wasn't a decision that he took lightly. "I'd say what Minnesota put over the top of the other schools recruiting me was the culture and how they wanted me. It shot them forward," 2022 Choctaw (Okla.) offensive lineman Cade McConnell said to 247Sports. "Minnesota showed me they wanted me with calls, texts and making sure that any questions or concerns that I had were answered. Anything I like about another place, they made sure to prove they had it as well. To commit, I FaceTimed head coach PJ Fleck and he was pumped up when I told him I wanted to be a Gopher!

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO