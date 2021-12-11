ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Alec Marran leads GlenOak to a win over previously unbeaten Hoover in Federal League play

By Repository staff report
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

Area high school box scores for Friday, Dec. 10

Boys basketball

Massillon 67, Warren Harding 55

WARREN HARDING (1-3): Stevenson 1 3-3 5, Williams 0 1-2 1, Moy 4 0-0 10, Taylor 3 2-4 9, Lawrence 7 4-4 19, Provitt 1 0-0 2, McElroy 1 1-1 3. Totals 20-48 11-15 55.

MASSILLON (1-0): Banks 7 6-9 20, Miller 3 2-4 8, Stitt 4 0-0 10, Slaughter 2 1-2 5, Crowe 3 2-4 9, Manson 0 1-2 1, Farrington 6 0-1 14. Totals 25-55 12-22 67.

Warren- 5 - 14 - 12 - 24 — 55

Massillon - 16 - 20 - 10 - 21 — 67

3-Point Field Goals: Moy 2, Stitt 2, Farrington 2, Taylor, Crowe. Total fouls: Warren Harding 20-13. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Warren Harding 17, Massillon 36. JV: Massillon 62-49.

More: Friday's roundup: Ardell Banks leads inexperienced Massillon boys basketball team past Warren

GlenOak 44, Hoover 35

GlenOak (4-1, 2-1): Davis 0 0-2 0, Mucci 0 5-7 5, Oliver 1 1-2 4, Francisco Dobbins 1 0-0 2, Marran 9 1-1 16, Knox 2 0-0 4, Gowen 5 2-3 13.  Total 18 9-15 44.

Hoover (3-1, 1-1): Collins 2 0-3 5, Mizanei 1 0-0 2, Baker 6 8-11 21, Ross 0 1-2 1, Ward 1 0-0 2, Billie 1 0-0 2, Ware 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 9-18 35. Visitor - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 — 0

GlenOak - 9 - 5 - 18 - 12 — 44

Hoover - 7 - 11 - 6 - 11 — 35

3-Point Field Goals: Marran 3, Oliver, Gowen, Collins, Baker. Total fouls: Hoover 14-12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Rebounds: Not kept. JV: GlenOak 52 - 49 OT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWylu_0dK2U1ex00

More: 'This is who we are': Gritty North Canton Hoover boys basketball team moves forward without Cade Henne

Green 77, Lake 49

GREEN (3-1, 1-1) Oddo 10 2-2 25, Martin 8 1-1 17, Taylor 4 0-0 9, Adam 3 0-0 8, Rollyson 2 2-2 6, Weirich 2 0-0 6, Pine 2 0-0 4, Mastaso 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 5-5

LAKE (1-2, 1-2): Horning 7 2-2 23, Casenhiser 5 2-2 14, Collins 2 0-0 4, Brown 2 0-0 4, Marshall 1 0-0 2, Woods 0 1-2 1, McCulley 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 6-8 49

Green - 18 - 23 - 20 - 16 — 77

Lake - 14 - 9 - 14 - 12 — 49

3-Point Field Goals: Oddo 3, Adam 2, Weirich 2, Taylor.

Canton South 52, Salem 37

SALEM (1-2, 1-1): Swiger 1 0-0 3, Young 3 1-2 8, Jaquette 1 0-1 2, Davidson 1 0-0 2, Weir 1 7-10 10, Koskinen 1 0-2 3, J.Noll 3 0-0 7, Rohm 0 2-6 2. Totals 11 10-21 37.

CANTON SOUTH (4-0, 1-0): Kennedy 0 2-2 2, Karovic 6 0-4 14, Hout 1 0-0 2, Martin 5 0-2 10, Snyder 2 2-2 7, Pierce 0 0-2 0, B.Noll 4 7-10 17. Totals 19 11-22 52.

Salem - 10 - 6 - 3 - 18 — 37

Canton South - 15 - 9 - 13 - 15 — 52

3-Point Field Goals: Karovic 2, B.Noll 2, Snyder, Swiger, Young, Weir, Koskinen, Noll. Total fouls: Salem 19-14.  Fouled out: Weir. Technicals: J.Noll.

Alliance 57, Minerva 44

ALLIANCE (4-0, 1-0): Davis 7 0-0 18, Ford 3 0-0 7, Hawkins 3 0-0 6, Zurbrugg 1 0-0 2, Allen 2 2-4 6, Rodriguez 1 0-1 2, Gales 7 2-3 16. Totals 24 4-8 57.

MINERVA (1-3, 0-2): Davis 1 0-0 2, Shingleton 6 2-5 14, Yerger 1 0-0 2, Costea 10 2-4 26.  Totals 18 4-9 44.

Alliance - 8 - 10 - 27 - 12 — 57

Minerva - 8 - 14 - 3 - 19 — 44

3-Point Field Goals: Davis 4, Costea 4, Ford. Total fouls: Alliance 10-8. Fouled out: None. JV: Alliance 45-41.

More: Tuesday roundup: JJ Vaughan and Owen Woolbert lift Jackson boys basketball past Lake in overtime

West Branch 63, Carrollton 47

CARROLLTON (1-4, 0-1): B.Smith 1 2-4 5, Mallarnee 3 0-0 8, Rinkes 3 0-0 6, Miller 6 2-4 14, Barkan 1 2-4 5, Higgins 3 0-0 9. Totals 17 6-12 49.

WEST BRANCH (3-0, 1-0): Wilson 3 4-6 11, Hendershott 7 5-6 22, Robb 1 3-5 5, Jackson 1 0-0 2, DeShields 8 3-6 20, Egli 1 0-1 2, Coffee 0 1-4 1. Totals 21 16-28 63.

Carrollton - 10 - 11 - 7 - 19 — 47

West Branch - 14 - 10 - 20 - 19 — 63

3-Point Field Goals: Higgins 3, Hendershott 3, Mallarnee 2, B.Smith, Barkan, Wilson, DeShields. JV: West Branch won.

Ravenna 62, St. Thomas Aquinas 51

AQUINAS: O’Neal 4 1-2 9, Culler 2 0-0 6, Burick 3 0-0 9, Walsh 3 0-0 6, Jeter 1 0-0 2, Kimbrough 5 6-9 19. Totals 18 7-11 51.

SOUTHEAST: Bailey 2 0-0 4, Clint 3 12-14 19, Fisher 8 0-1 17, Sputte 3 2-4 8, Dunn 1 5-5 8, Sharish 1 4-5 6. Totals 19 24-29 62.

Aquinas - 14 - 14 - 6 - 17 — 51

Southeast - 9 - 10 -18 - 25 — 62

3-Point Field Goals: Burick 3, Kimbrough 3, Culler 2. Total fouls: Southeast 23-15  Fouled out: Jeter. JV: Aquinas 54-32.

Northwest 57, Manchester 56, 2 OTs

NORTHWEST (3-2, 2-0) Baughman 2 0-0 6, Barna 1 4-5 6, Badger 2 3-4 9, Stokes 3 0-0 6, Wright 1 0-0 2, Goddard 8 7-11 24, Nickey 2 1-0 4, Lafay 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-21 57.

MANCHESTER (3-2, 0-1) Pappas 1 0-0 2, Sensius 5 13-15 24, Noirot 5 4-7 14, Paljich 0 1-2 1, Duty 4 0-0 8, Schindewolf 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 18-24 56

Northwest - 12 - 10 - 12 – 12 - (11) — 57

Manchester - 8 - 9 - 13 - 16 - (10) — 56

3-Point Field Goals: Baughman 2, Badger 2, Goddard 2, Sensius, Schindewolf. Total fouls: Northwest 22-16. Fouled out: Lafay. Technical fouls: Nickey, Paljich. JV: Manchester won.

Tusky Valley 36, Indian Valley 32

TUSKY VALLEY (5-0, 1-0): Stotzer 5 2-3 12, Williams 3 2-2 8, Robinson 2 1-4 7, Miller 3 0-0 6, Kohler 1 0-1 2, Newsome 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 6-12 36.

INDIAN VALLEY (2-2, 0-2): Klaserner 4 1-2 12, Hagan 2 0-0 5, McComb 2 0-0 4, Anderson 1 2-2 4, Wells 1 0-0 3, Troyer 1 0-0 2, Pryor 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-4 32.

Tusky Valley - 6 - 6 - 9 - 15 — 36

Indian Valley- 8 - 9 - 4 - 11 — 32

3-Point Field Goals: Klaserner 3, Robinson 2, Hagan, Wells. Total fouls: Indian Valley 11-8. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Tusky Valley 14 (Miller 4), Indian Valley 29 (Klaserner 9). JV: Indian Valley 49-33.

Malvern 74, Newcomerstown 12

MALVERN (3-0, 1-0): Phillips 4 0-0 9, Kandel 1 2-2 5, Barrino 2 0-1 4, Thomas 5 0-0 10, Aguirre 1 0-0 2, Lefevre 2 1-1 5, Barrino 1 0-0 2, Mic.Minor 9 1-1 21, Ball 3 2-2 8, Mit.Minor 3 0-0 8. Totals 31 6-7 74.

NEWCOMERSTOWN (0-4, 0-2): Newkirk 0 2-2 2, Quillen 1 0-0 2, Wilson 3 2-4 8, Prysi 0 0-3 0, St. John 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 4-9 12.

Malvern - 25 - 19 - 16 - 14 — 74

Newc. - 0 - 8 - 0 - 4 — 12

3-Point Field Goals: Mic.Minor 2, Mit.Minor 2, Phillips, Kandel. Total fouls: Malvern 14-8.  Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Malvern 36 (Mit.Minor 7), Newcomerstown 13 (Wilson 4).

B.Petro 4 1-2 10, N.Petro 0 0-2 0, J.Wigfield 2 0-0 6, Mastri 5 2-3 12, Tucci 3 0-0 6, Faiello 5 1-2 13, B.Wigfield 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 4-9 52

East Canton (2-2, 1-1): Demos 2 7-9 11, Schrader 1 0-0-3, Riley 6 1-2 14,  Hicks 1 0-2 3, Vacco 1 0-0 2, Penrod 0 0-1 0, Shilling 11 5-5 27, McLeod 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 13-19 62

Sandy Valley - 14 - 15 - 7 - 16 — 52

East Canton - 16 - 13 - 12 - 21 — 62

3-Point Field Goals: J.Wigfield 2, Faiello 2, B.Wigfield, Schrader, Riley, Hicks, B.Petro. Total fouls: Sandy Valley- 15 East Canton- 12. Fouled Out: None. JV: Sandy Valley 50-30

Upcoming events

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Center Christian at Mogadore, 1

Lake at Berea-Midpark, 6

Tuslaw at Dalton, 6:45

St. Thomas Aquinas at Central Catholic, 7

Jackson at Massillon, 7:30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sandy Valley at Ridgewood, 1

St. Thomas Aquinas at Central Catholic, 1:30

Canton South at Alliance, 1:30

Marlington at Salem, 1:30

Minerva at Carrollton, 1:30

Northwest at Fairless, 1:30

Tuslaw at Rootstown, 1:30

Malvern at Strasburg, 2

Lake at Green, 2:15

Hoover at GlenOak, 2:30

McKinley at Perry, 2:30

Buckeye Trail at East Canton, 2:30

Louisville at Howland, 5

Hiland at Tusky Valley, 7

Jackson at Hoban Classic

WRESTLING

Malvern at United Local Invitational, 10

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL

NCAA Division III playoffs, semifinal: North Central at Mount Union, Noon

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Kentucky Wesleyan at Malone, 3

Trevecca Nazarene at Walsh, 3

Mount Union at Ohio Northern, 4

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Kentucky Wesleyan at Malone, 1

Trevecca Nazarene at Walsh, 1

Clarion at Kent State, 1

Mount Union at Ohio Northern, 2

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alec Marran leads GlenOak to a win over previously unbeaten Hoover in Federal League play

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massillon, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Massillon, OH
Education
City
Strasburg, OH
Canton, OH
Education
City
Carrollton, OH
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Canton, OH
Basketball
Canton, OH
Sports
City
Dalton, OH
City
Warren, OH
City
Massillon, OH
City
East Canton, OH
City
Malvern, OH
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

No troops will be charged in Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians

No U.S. troops will be held accountable for the August Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. The heads of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command provided recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on conducting strikes, and none of the recommendations included accountability actions for anyone involved in the deadly August 29 strike.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Fatal Amazon warehouse collapse spotlights safety concerns

The fatal collapse of an Amazon facility in Illinois after a tornado swept the heartland on Friday is putting a spotlight on concerns that critics have raised about worker safety at the e-commerce giant’s warehouses. Workers have painted a grim and hectic picture of the Edwardsville, Ill. facility on...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal League#Boys Basketball#Farrington 2#Francisco Dobbins 1 0#Ware 1 0 2 2#Oliver Gowen Collins
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
The Repository

The Repository

294
Followers
351
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy