Jasper Engines & Transmissions has named Matt Weinzapfel Executive VP of Manufacturing and Chief Operating Officer

Aurora – Memorial Community Health, Inc. (MCHI) has announced the appointment of Lindy Flynn, RN, BSN, MHA, as their Chief Operating Officer. Flynn completed her Associates in Nursing (RN) degree through Central Community College, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from Doane University, and attained her Masters of Health Administration (MHA) degree from Bellevue University. A Memorial Hospital employee since 2008, Flynn has cared for patients across a broad span of care including emergency, medical/surgical, and labor and delivery, and has been the Director of Nursing for Memorial Hospital since 2014.

AURORA, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO