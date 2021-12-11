ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

Holmes County pitcher Morgan Moss signs to Huntingdon

By Courtney Mims
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXLCT_0dK2ShfM00

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County pitcher Morgan Moss signed to Huntingdon College on Friday.

Moss, or “Moose”, has been a huge asset to the Blue Devils softball team the past few seasons.

According to Maxpreps, she has 14 wins on the mound, a 2.06 ERA, and in just over 105 innings pitched, she has 104 total strikeouts.

Moss said she’s wanted to join the Hawks for a while and so happy that it’s finally official.

“I chose Huntingdon because No. 1 they were the first people to recruit me it felt like home, it’s always felt like home, the class size is small the campus is small and it feels like the place I need to be.”

Moss still has her senior season left with the Blue Devils, which starts at the end of February.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Malone takes down Marianna in fourth-quarter thriller

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Malone boys basketball team took down Marianna 61-58 in a thriller on Friday night. The Tigers improved to 6-1 and will host Liberty County Monday, December 13. The Bulldogs fall to 5-1 and will visit Florida State University high school Tuesday, December 14.
MALONE, FL
WMBB

Ponce De Leon girls basketball team rolls past Holmes County to stay perfect

BETHLEHEM Fla. (WMBB) – The Ponce De Leon girls basketball team cruised to a 57-36 victory over Holmes County to win the 2021 Holmes County Christmas Tournament Saturday night. The Lady Pirates improve to 11-0 on the year and will visit Central on Tuesday, December, 14. The Lady Blue Devils fall to 4-6 and will […]
WMBB

Gulf Coast honors local legend Leon Miller at men’s basketball game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Gulf Coast men’s basketball assistant coach and school counselor Leon Miller was honored before the Commodores game Thursday night. Miller was an assistant coach from 1975-1977 and a counselor for 30 years at the college. Many of his players were at Gulf Coast to recognize their former coach, making […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Bonifay, FL
County
Holmes County, FL
WMBB

Bozeman boys basketball team off to best start in program history

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team is a perfect 5-0 and off to the best start in program history. The Bucks have been in the rebuilding process since head coach Matt Granville took over the program in the 2019-2020 season. Since then, the team has continued to increase its win total each […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WMBB

Arnold girls soccer team off to hot start

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls soccer team is 5-0 and hasn’t let a single one of their opponents score on them this season. “I think we’ve lost a couple players obviously, but we’ve gained very important players, some that have moved here and it’s been really nice working with them and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy