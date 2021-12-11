Holmes County pitcher Morgan Moss signs to Huntingdon

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County pitcher Morgan Moss signed to Huntingdon College on Friday.

Moss, or “Moose”, has been a huge asset to the Blue Devils softball team the past few seasons.

According to Maxpreps, she has 14 wins on the mound, a 2.06 ERA, and in just over 105 innings pitched, she has 104 total strikeouts.

Moss said she’s wanted to join the Hawks for a while and so happy that it’s finally official.

“I chose Huntingdon because No. 1 they were the first people to recruit me it felt like home, it’s always felt like home, the class size is small the campus is small and it feels like the place I need to be.”

Moss still has her senior season left with the Blue Devils, which starts at the end of February.

