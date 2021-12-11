ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Really seeing God

Milton Daily Standard
 2 days ago

“I had heard of thee by the hearing of the ear, but now my eye sees you.” (Job 42:5) I think everyone who reads this column has heard about God. But what can Job mean when he says that he sees God, since God is invisible? Job had been questioning God...

www.standard-journal.com

Mitchellrepublic.com

Sermonette: Marijuana use and the Bible

This opinion column does not address or denounce prescribed medicinal use of marijuana or any other such substance — Pastor Moench. Some time ago I was asked, “According to the Bible, is marijuana use wrong?” The Bible doesn’t speak specifically about “marijuana use. However, there are Biblical principles that would apply.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
South Florida Times

Black pastors not wanted in the courtroom particularly if you’re coming to pray!

The Black pastor in America must be one of the most dangerous and threatening non-violent forces in our nation. All he or she needs to do is simply show up and sit at the back of a Georgia courtroom. An earthquake must certainly erupt if he comforts a family going through a living hell caused by the tragic death of their loved one. Attorney Kevin Gough representing (William Roddie Bryan Jr.) one of three accused murderers in the case dealing with the tragic death of Ahmaud Arbery said, “I believe that’s intimidating and its an attempt to pressure, could be consciously or unconsciously, an attempt to pressure or influence the jury. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here.”
RELIGION
LiveScience

When was Jesus born?

The birth of Jesus Christ is commemorated by millions of people around the world with Christmas celebrations on Dec. 25. Yet, most scholars agree that he wasn't born on that day, or even in the year A.D. 1. Why is Jesus' birthday celebrated on December 25?. Researchers have speculated that...
RELIGION
inkfreenews.com

When Jesus Comes Again

“And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:10-11)
RELIGION
Lancaster Farming

How Does God Answer Our Prayers?

Last week, we looked at Scripture to discover the answer to the question, "Does God always answer prayer?" We learned that we first need to believe in God before we pray to him, and that God is not a magical being who will give us whatever we want if we just say the right prayer to him.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

The Mystery of God Becoming a Man

How the wonder of the incarnation gives us encouragement and strength. Two thousand years ago, a question was posed to a group of religious men: “What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is he?” (Matt. 22:42). This is a question that some of the greatest minds...
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Sampson Independent

The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is
RELIGION
Daily News Of Newburyport

In the Spirit: Hope for a dying church

Troubled times for America: We had never been more divided politically. Battles raged over conflicting visions of freedom and justice. The country was on the brink of civil war. Business had been booming, but there were signs of impending economic collapse. Even more troubling, American Christians were in a spiritual malaise: discouraged and disillusioned.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why Does God Continue to Allow Evil?

Q: The question about why God allows evil cannot be answered, but doesn’t it remain one of the most troubling aspects of God? – G.E. A: This world is not the way God meant it to be. When parents stand by the grave of a child snatched away by accident or illness, this is not the way God meant it to be. When a marriage breaks down or a friendship turns sour, this is not the way God meant it to be. When millions of babies are aborted, this is not the way God meant it to be.
RELIGION
Desiring God

Jesus’s Favorite Title for Jesus

The hit CBS show Undercover Boss has enjoyed a decade-long run based on a simple premise. Conceal the identity of a high-ranking leader of a company as he or she works among ordinary employees — and make the big reveal of the boss’s true identity at the end of each episode. Part of the fun is how some folks begin to piece it together along the way.
RELIGION
Desiring God

Who Wrote Hebrews?

ABSTRACT: For the first 1,500 years of church history, most Christians believed Paul wrote the letter of Hebrews. The resurgence in Greek scholarship at the time of the Reformation, however, revealed serious concerns with Pauline authorship, not least of which is the large stylistic discrepancy between Hebrews and Paul’s other letters. In the time since, though many have tried to tie authorship of Hebrews to others in the apostolic band — from Barnabas and Silas to Apollos and Luke — doubts still render the matter uncertain. Nevertheless, even in the absence of a known author, the authority of Hebrews rests secure. Christians for two thousand years have heard the voice of Christ in the letter of Hebrews, and possessing this God-breathed epistle is far more valuable than knowing its author.
RELIGION
panolian.com

Advent wreath reminds us of real Christmas meaning

Mt. Olivet Church was beautifully decorated Sunday so we have to thank Ashley Parish and Renae Johnson for that, but I’m sure Barrett and Will gave a helping hand. Tony Martin’s son-in-law Dwight Arbuckle gave a moving song of the modern Amazing Grace Sunday. Our prayers and best wishes go out to Mr. Tony who sustained injuries when he fell from the stage while practicing for the Christmas program.
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

The Resurrection of Jesus

(One Perfect Life Chapters 197-201) Jesus death on the cross was necessary for our salvation. But without the resurrection the process would have been incomplete and we would have no hope. The Apostle Paul summarizes the Gospel in 1 Corinthians 15:3-4, “Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.” He further states, “if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith. … If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins.” (1 Corinthians 15:14, 17).
RELIGION

