Las Vegas Rescue Mission to host annual toy giveaway drive-thru for families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday season is underway with just a few days left before the big day.

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is hosting its annual toy giveaway for families in need on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Toys will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis so families can only go through the line once to ensure toys last as long as possible.

The toy giveaway will include items for children up to 17-years of age.

Several helpful items will be offered to families, including beanies, blankets, cookies, and canned goods.

“We are overwhelmed by the support of the community this year,” says Heather Engle, CEO of the Las

Vegas Rescue Mission. “Over the past few weeks, we’ve received thousands of gifts and other much-needed items from community collection drive to ensure families in need can enjoy Christmas and the

holiday season.”

Las Vegas Rescue Mission toy giveaway

Saturday, December 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Cashman Field – 850 Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas (Entry will be off of Maryland pkwy. only)

Open to the public

For more information about the giveaway drive-thru event call (702) 382-1766 or online by clicking HERE.

