Holidays and hunting season

Every fall I look forward to getting out of the climber after sitting for hours waiting for something to happen and getting back to the hunting I grew up on....small game. You don't have to sit, you don't really need to be all that stealthy and usually you can find a target rich environment. 😃 But I also look forward to those crisp mornings on bluebird days with no wind. Maybe 28 to 35 degrees at 0630 warming to 60...so I was not as motivated as usual Saturday morning when I saw it was 64 degrees at 0500 warming to 80...but the sky was....no no..couldn't see the sky because of the fog...but wishful hunters can't be picky so off I went to my favorite squirrel zone on a nearby wma. I was running about 15 minutes late but the fog kept the early light down so after saying good morning to the usual cows in the road and a few deer in the pastures and looking at some hog rooting thinking maybe I should hunting those, I had the LC Smith side by side 16 guage loaded with antique 4 shot from dad's old ammo box...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO