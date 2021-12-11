Holidays and hunting season

“I had heard of thee by the hearing of the ear, but now my eye sees you.” (Job 42:5) I think everyone who reads this column has heard about God. But what can Job mean when he says that he sees God, since God is invisible? Job had been questioning God concerning his suffering and many other things that happen. Yet now that he sees God, he is satisfied, despite the fact that God did not answer any of Job’s questions, but merely convinced Job that he cannot understand the things that he asked about. So Job said to God, “Therefore I have uttered what I did not understand, things too wonderful for me, which I did not know.” But how can not understanding satisfy Job?
