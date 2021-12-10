ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Narrower Margin, Same Result: Utano, Other Top TWU Officers Re-Elected (free story)

By BOB HENNELLY bhennelly@thechiefleader.com
thechiefleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano won re-election by a comfortable if tighter margin than three years earlier, garnering 6,845 votes to 4,853 for challenger Paulie Navarro, who led the Progressive Change slate. While the spirited contest was reflected in a closer outcome than the previous contest...

thechiefleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Harrington says record of results will continue if re-elected

The chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners says she has been an effective leader during crisis.Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington says she's running for re-election to continue delivering results amid multiple crises. Harrington was elected as chair of the county board of commissioners in 2018 after defeating former county commissioner Bob Terry with 58% of the vote. So far, one person has filed to challenge Harrington for the position: Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace, who announced her campaign late last month. "We've done some exciting work these last three years, but we have a lot more to do,"...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Re Elected#Progressive Change#Stand United
Florida Phoenix

Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and 16 other Democratic governors are urging the U.S. Senate to pass two bills that aim to protect voting rights. Both measures need 60 votes to advance under Senate rules but have been stalled by Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate. “Without decisive action by the federal government this […] The post Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
MTA
Fortune

Almost a year after the Capitol insurrection, corporations have quietly ramped up donations to GOP election objectors

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Nearly one year ago, a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Their actions were provoked by then-President Donald Trump and other Republican supporters who denied the election's legitimacy. Five people died during or directly following the riot, and and hundreds were injured.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
sourcenm.com

Head of New Mexico child support agency asks state to stop intercepting payments to poor families

The head of New Mexico’s child support enforcement agency last week called for the state to end its practice of intercepting child support payments and tax refunds headed to poor mothers and children — which the state claims as repayment to the government for welfare the moms received in the past — a practice revealed by ProPublica in an investigation this fall.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” Last month, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it. Now, the commissioners could try to force Cuomo to repay the publisher. Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Senate Committee Holds Hearing To Consider LA Mayor Eric Garcetti for India Ambassadorship

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Five months after Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination as ambassador to India was announced by President Joe Biden, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday considered the matter. The meeting adjourned without a vote, and the committee’s chair submitted additional questions that will be answered Tuesday and Wednesday by Garcetti and two other ambassador appointees that were being considered. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks as Los Angeles World Airports on Dec. 9, 2021. (Brittany Murray/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images) “Few nations are more vital to the future of American security and prosperity than India,” Garcetti told the committee during his opening statements. Garcetti...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wisconsin Examiner

Activists target corporate campaign cash in battle against voting restrictions

Members of the Defend Black Voters Coalition chose Detroit’s Huntington Center as their backdrop earlier this month when they issued a warning about the dangers of “voter suppression legislation” backed by Republican state lawmakers.  The building behind them, formerly known as the TCF Center, was a powerful symbol of what could happen if elections indeed […] The post Activists target corporate campaign cash in battle against voting restrictions appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy