Be willing to go deeper with faith

The Black pastor in America must be one of the most dangerous and threatening non-violent forces in our nation. All he or she needs to do is simply show up and sit at the back of a Georgia courtroom. An earthquake must certainly erupt if he comforts a family going through a living hell caused by the tragic death of their loved one. Attorney Kevin Gough representing (William Roddie Bryan Jr.) one of three accused murderers in the case dealing with the tragic death of Ahmaud Arbery said, “I believe that’s intimidating and its an attempt to pressure, could be consciously or unconsciously, an attempt to pressure or influence the jury. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here.”

