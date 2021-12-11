Experts say don't overload outlets

Never underestimate the power of a perfectly made bed. It doesn't matter if you're an early bird or burning the midnight oil: There's something about having your sheets, duvet, and pillowcases just-so that feels visually and physically soothing. In fact, research suggests that making your bed can boost your productivity, improve your mood, and keep stress at bay. (Impressive, right?) But, if you want to take your bed-making skills a step further and really finesse your setup, you might want to consider making some hospital corners. Hospital corners: Those precise edges and surfaces that are so straight you can bounce a quarter of off your bed (ideally, at least).

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO