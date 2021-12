GREENFIELD — An art exhibit featuring local works will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Tour of Italy Waiting Room Art Gallery. The exhibit presents artwork from attendees of an Art and Conversation class held at The Gilded Nest this fall; the classes were part of Brianna’s Hope, a faith-based addiction and recovery group. Along with the attendees’ works of art, a rare work by artist Carlos Licon (1929-1982), who struggled with addiction, will also be on site. All are welcome to view the exhibit. The restaurant is at 5 American Legion Plaza, Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO