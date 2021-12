AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Texas Longhorns 88-58 on Friday at the Frank Erwin Center. Freshman RayQuan Taylor led the Vaqueros (4-5) with a career-high 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and a career-high nine rebounds. Junior Justin Johnson scored 12 points with six rebounds and two assists. Graduate student Mike Adewunmi scored 10 points with five rebounds, two steals and a career-high tying three blocks. Junior LaQuan Butler scored nine points. Junior Ricky "Doc" Nelson scored six points with three rebounds and three assists. Freshman Donte Houston Jr. finished with six points and three rebounds.

