ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Maloney scores 27 for Elmira ND & Friday night highlights

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3XGU_0dK2QbIa00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The winter sports season is now full throttle.

On Friday, plenty of area basketball teams hit the hardwood to capture early season bragging rights. The Elmira Notre Dame girls are now (3-0) after a big win over Trumansburg. Shannon Maloney scored 27 points for the Crusaders. Those highlights and plenty more from Friday night on 18 sports.

High School Girls Basketball
Elmira Notre Dame 53, Trumansburg 24
O-M 42, Candor 38

High School Boys Basketball
Sayre 50, Susquehanna 45
Blue Ridge 55, Wyalusing 52
Johnson City 77, Athens 68
Watkins Glen 60, Newark Valley 24
Tioga 59, S-VE 57 OT
Elmira Notre Dame 46, Trumansburg 40
Haverling 71, Warsaw 40
Wellsboro 54, Montoursville 42

NCAA Men’s Hockey
#3 Michigan 5, #17 Ohio State 2
Elmira College 10, Lebanon Valley 0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira College men’s hockey basks in upset of Geneseo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was an upset for the ages. On Saturday, Elmira College men’s hockey pulled off one of the biggest upsets in program history. The Soaring Eagles went on the road and beat previously unbeaten SUNY Geneseo, 4-3. The Knights were the nation’s top-ranked team in NCAA Division III men’s hockey. With […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Soaring Eagles knock off No. 1 SUNY Geneseo

GENESEO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team wrapped up the first half of their season with a huge win on the road on Saturday night. (Video courtesy: @ECSoaringEagles) The Soaring Eagles defeated top-ranked SUNY Geneseo (11-1-1) on the road 4-3 to finish the first half of their season at 9-3-1. Janis […]
GENESEO, NY
WETM 18 News

Abrams & Fedor reach career highs in Express win

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Two members of the Elmira girls basketball team reached career highs on Saturday. The Express moved to 3-0 this season with a 70-54 win on the road against Maine-Endwell. Junior guard Jalea Abrams scored a career-high 26 points for Elmira. Senior forward Megan Fedor also scored a career-high 26 points in […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Tioga, NY
Elmira, NY
Education
Elmira, NY
Basketball
City
Newark, NY
City
Newark Valley, NY
City
Watkins Glen, NY
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
City
Trumansburg, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads wrestling wins Dave Buck Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads wrestling team took home a tournament title on Saturday. The Blue Raiders took first place at the Dave Buck Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Elmira High School with 130 points. The Express hosted the tournament and finished in second place with 113 points. The tournament is in honor of Buck, […]
WWE
WETM 18 News

Holiday Happenings featuring The Bridge of Penn-York Valley

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches raised more than $17,000 in its 19th Annual Sleepout event in November. The Sleepout is a 24-hour event that starts the day after Thanksgiving and aims to raise money for those in need in the local community. Churches and community businesses take one-hour shifts […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Elmira College#Elmira Nd#The Elmira Notre Dame#Trumansburg 24 O M 42#Warsaw 40 Wellsboro 54#Montoursville 42#Ncaa Men S Hockey#Ohio State 2 Elmira#Lebanon Valley 0#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Elmira soccer players advance to NCAA Championship for Saint Rose

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Elmira area women’s soccer players will compete on the ultimate stage. It’s a dream come true for Elmira Express graduates and sisters Alexus and Caylee Boorse, along with Elmira Notre Dame alum Taylor Gray as members of the College of Saint Rose women’s soccer team. Saint Rose outlasted Dallas Baptist, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pioneers to help those in need on Christmas Eve

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Christmas Eve tradition will continue for CAN-USA. The Elmira Pioneers, members of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) and owned by CAN-USA, will provide a special event for those in need on Christmas Eve. From Noon until 2 pm at the Family Fitness Center in Elmira (former YMCA building), […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy