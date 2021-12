As clouds of uncertainty continue to cast doubt over stock markets, exciting things are happening in the world of cryptocurrency, specifically in the metaverse. One of the names that rocked crypto markets earlier this season is gearing up to explore new territory. Pupcoin sensation Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) recently made headlines when it announced several key developments that have investors excited. Floki Inu price predictions have stayed positive into December as experts speculate on the future of the token and ponder if it can overtake its predecessor Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), a fellow crypto sensation that Floki has been seeking to dethrone since its early autumn rise.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO