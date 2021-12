On paper, this season’s St. Peter’s Prep wrestling team is one of the youngest the Marauders have had in recent memory. In this case, youth does not equal inexperience. So while St. Peter’s Prep could have as many as 10 underclassmen in its lineup, the belief is that its experience on the mats will allow it to compete with some of the best the state has to offer this season.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO