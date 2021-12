MONTAGUE — The Selectboard is considering forming a committee to allocate money the town receives through marijuana sales. The discussion was brought forth by Selectboard Clerk Matt Lord during the board’s Monday meeting. The committee would be tasked with assessing proposals and determining which areas would be best to benefit with the funding amassed by the state-imposed 3% “community impact fee” tax. The Selectboard took no action to establish the committee, but agreed to do further research to better inform a decision.

12 DAYS AGO