Professor Blackteach Screening

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA celebration of independent film making, artistry, entertainment, & black culture!. Private Screening event for the highly anticipated Pilot/Short "Professor Blackteach" from Creator & Exectuive Producer Clyla Destiny. Professor Blackteach highlights the racist micro-aggressions that African Americans endure on a...

The Chicago Maroon

The Professor Prism: A Lesson on Identity

I’ve been thinking about “getting to know you”s lately: the say-hi-to-a-stranger bingos, show-and-tells, and “one fun fact about yourself”s that would reliably fill up the first few days of elementary school, all wrapped up in the childhood bedroom-induced nostalgia that hit me like a mac truck upon returning home for break. Not so for college, of course; when squeezing a full course’s syllabus into nine weeks of class time, every minute is precious and community-building is cast to the side in favor of more productive discussions. Yet this dismissal of identity in sterile, intellectual settings actually works against the goals of academia itself. Professors, in particular, should be encouraged to discuss their own identities in class, in the interest of both being open about how their background might affect engagement with the content and reaping the social benefits of diverse representation among faculty in academic environments.
EDUCATION
arcurrent.com

ARC history professor to compete on “Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament

Edward Hashima has spent 22 years teaching history but will now make history by competing in the first-ever professors tournament on “Jeopardy!”. Hashima will go head to head against 14 other professors from universities across America to win a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions which is scheduled to air in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

Screen 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme

Screen International is hosting a series of online screenings, focused on - but not limited to - the international feature awards race. This initiative is designed to enable each country to organise an event around their submission. Sign up for the screenings here. For the second year, Screen is partnering...
MOVIES
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Free screening of ‘The Polar Express’

“The Polar Express” is Harbor Theater’s free holiday show for families Get into the holiday spirit with our free community family event at Harbor Theater on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. The film is, rated G (suitable for kids of all ages) runs 1 hour 40 minutes and gives...
MOVIES
GW Hatchet

Gifts ideas for your professors

Thank your professors for their hard work after a taxing year with a gift tailored to their interests. We’ve compiled a list of gifts suitable for professors of all disciplines just in time for your holiday shopping. From a “Save the Comma” mug for your English professor to a Julius Caesar pen holder for your history professor, we’ve rounded up a list of gifts for all the professors on your list this year.
LIFESTYLE
beardstownnewspapers.com

Screen Time

I was born in 1991. As a result, I was the perfect age when—a few years later—a certain Japanese television program came to America. You know the one: it focused on young kids interacting with colorful, friendly monsters and was packed with messages of friendship, bravery, and perseverance. The show was a hit, as were the accompanying video games and trading cards. I’m talking, of course,…
TV SERIES
Ellsworth American

Opera screening at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — Screenings of performances from the Metropolitan Opera are back at The Grand. The 2021-22 season continues on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 12:55 p.m. with an encore screening of “Eurydice.”. The ancient Greek myth of Orpheus, who attempts to harness the power of music to rescue his beloved Eurydice...
ELLSWORTH, ME
pinalcentral.com

Changes on the TV screen

“Black Lives Matter” appears to be a “racist” title for a single minority group in our country. However, what I am told is that it represents “all” minority groups. Let’s assume that this is true and that is why we are watching our television sitcoms, favorite programs, various news programs with a wide variety of minorities represented. It does appear that maybe one minority is represented more than those minorities with more population in this country than them. But, nonetheless, we now are seeing many more minorities on our screens than previously. That is good. However, for me that makes me wonder, where did all of the people go that were replaced by the “new” minorities that are in their place?
CASA GRANDE, AZ
nationalblackguide.com

Powerhouse Issa Rae Graces EDITION's Debut Collectors Art Issue Launching At Art Week Miami

Today, EDITION by Modern Luxury, a unique multi-platform portal, announced that it will formally unveil its long-awaited, inaugural issue at Art Week Miami with actor, director and producer Issa Rae gracing the cover of the limited collector's Art Issue. Rae, who became a household name for her creation of the critically-acclaimed HBO series Insecure, is a driving force in the entertainment industry.
NFL
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
qu.edu

Professor highlights healing connections with animals

Professor of Occupational Therapy Donna Latella has always been an animal person. But in the beginning of her career, it was not her main focus. One day while working as an OT in a nursing home, she came across a therapy dog and it all just clicked. At that moment she realized her specialty should be in Animal-Assisted Therapy (AAT).
ANIMALS
moravian.edu

Jane Berger, Associate Professor of History

I grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and have been very influenced by that experience. The Baltimore City public schools that I attended from kindergarten through 12th grade had large African American majorities in the student bodies. In addition, I had the good fortune to have multiple teachers and administrators who introduced me to Black history and literature. Thus, it is not a surprise that the book that I just published as a historian [A New Working Class] is about the civil rights movement, race relations and labor practices in Baltimore.
BETHLEHEM, PA
KFYR-TV

BSC professor nominated for Grammy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winning a Grammy is one of the highest honors for a musician. It’s what professionals strive for. The good news: a Bismarck man is a step closer to achieving that dream. Music is Jason Thoms’ passion. He teaches music at Bismarck State College. “Music teaches us...
BISMARCK, ND
wtoc.com

SCAD professor releases third book

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students studying Environmental Filmmaking at SCAD might not know of the fascinating background their professor Kevin McCarey has had, largely on the water and in exotic locations around the world while making films himself. But now, anyone can share his stories of the characters he met...
SAVANNAH, GA
nationalblackguide.com

An Evening With MIKE Phillips and Friends

2021 is coming to a close, but we’ve got a treat for YOU!. Are YOU ready to be festive and usher in the most exciting 12 days before Christmas ever?. The Women’s Challenge (TWC) presents An Evening with critically hailed saxophonist and electrifying performer, MIKE “Philly” PHILLIPS.
ENTERTAINMENT
miamitimesonline.com

In Memoriam MINISTER MARSHA SCREEN

There’s a void every day because we miss your presence. Your love, your wisdom, your beauty, grace, and essence. You taught us to have faith and that the Lord knows best. And because your work was done, He called you to your rest. Our memories are the medicine that...
RELIGION
nationalblackguide.com

Chris Shuttleworth's MORTAR & Gold/Ernst/Black Trio @FultonStreetCollective

Fulton Street Collective presents an IN-PERSON performance with Chris Shuttleworth's MORTAR and Gold/Ernst/Black Trio Sunday December 12th. The evening will also feature live painting from visual artist Lewis Achenbach. Mortar:. Chris Shuttleworth’s most recent compositional endeavor Mortar merges musicians from widely different musical backgrounds into an ensemble that fuses seemingly...
MUSIC

