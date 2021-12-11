ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

La Salle outlasts Schalmont on the road

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzLwB_0dK2PaNe00

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Schalmont got their full lineup back together Friday night for a home matchup with La Salle after a big loss to Fonda last weekend.

Driscoll’s 21 pulls Glens Falls past Schuylerville

First quarter, La Salle was living from the midrange as Chrischen Chung knocked down a jumper off the dribble. The Sabres came right back with Andrew Van Dyk dishing to Maxwell Pratt inside for a bucket.

The Cadets’ Gianni Gabriel then went to the rack with a nice take, couldn’t finish but followed his shot as La Salle took a 14-11 lead after one quarter on their way to a 60-47 win over Schalmont.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Great Danes stave off Siena, bring Albany Cup back to UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s one of the great rivalries the capital region has to offer. The UAlbany and Siena women’s basketball teams wrote the newest chapter on Sunday, battling it out for the Albany cup. It had been two years since these teams met up, with Siena winning that matchup. The Saints were looking […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Cup returns for women’s basketball Sunday

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a year hiatus due to COVID-19 scheduling issues, UAlbany and Siena women’s basketball will face off once again for the Albany Cup at SEFCU Arena Sunday. UAlbany is off to a promising start. They’re just 3-4 but have had some impressive wins. Siena, meanwhile, is still looking for that first […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Fonda, NY
State
Washington State
City
Rotterdam, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saints handle Holy Cross to head into holiday break on high note

WORCESTER, Mass. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball shot a scintillating 59% from the field as the Saints dispatched Holy Cross 72-59 at the Hart Center. Nick Hopkins scored a Siena career-high 17 points for the Saints who will head into a 17-day break riding high following their third straight road win. The trio of Hopkins, Anthony […]
WORCESTER, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy