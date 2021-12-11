La Salle outlasts Schalmont on the road
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Schalmont got their full lineup back together Friday night for a home matchup with La Salle after a big loss to Fonda last weekend.Driscoll’s 21 pulls Glens Falls past Schuylerville
First quarter, La Salle was living from the midrange as Chrischen Chung knocked down a jumper off the dribble. The Sabres came right back with Andrew Van Dyk dishing to Maxwell Pratt inside for a bucket.
The Cadets’ Gianni Gabriel then went to the rack with a nice take, couldn’t finish but followed his shot as La Salle took a 14-11 lead after one quarter on their way to a 60-47 win over Schalmont.
