Young Troy team gives new head coach Killian first win
COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Troy’s pressure defense gave Colonie problems, as the Flying Horses’ 71-57 victory gave head coach John Killian his first win. Troy (1-0) started three sophomores in the season opener, showing promise for Killian’s tenure.
