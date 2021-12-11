ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Troy team gives new head coach Killian first win

By Liana Bonavita
 2 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Troy’s pressure defense gave Colonie problems, as the Flying Horses’ 71-57 victory gave head coach John Killian his first win. Troy (1-0) started three sophomores in the season opener, showing promise for Killian’s tenure.

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

