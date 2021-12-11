Esko tops Cloquet in a Nail-Biter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers demand his testimony about then-President Donald Trump’s actions before and during the attack. “Whatever legacy he thought he left...
Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, turning away a challenge by a group of medical providers who sued because it does not include a religious exemption. Over the dissents of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and...
The legal wrangling between USA Gymnastics and the hundreds of victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others, is over after a $380 million settlement was reached. The fight for substantive change within the sport’s national governing body is just beginning. A federal bankruptcy...
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted in the death of George Floyd, is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday in the federal civil rights case against him, according to a scheduling entry on the court docket. The federal charges were brought by the Justice Department in...
No U.S. troops will be held accountable for the August Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. The heads of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command provided recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on conducting strikes, and none of the recommendations included accountability actions for anyone involved in the deadly August 29 strike.
A federal appeals court on Monday grappled with former President Trump 's effort to block a Democrat-led congressional committee in its renewed push to obtain his personal financial records. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments over a 2019 subpoena from the House Oversight...
Warm temperatures may have helped set the stage for the deadly tornadoes that devastated several states and left at least 74 dead in Kentucky, but experts say they can't directly attribute climate change as the source of the storms. Experts on climate change who spoke to The Hill said that...
President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday in response to the deadly tornadoes that ripped across the commonwealth and other states this weekend. Biden said he was working with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) on Monday to make sure his trip does not get in the way of recovery efforts, during a briefing from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas , Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and others on the federal response to the tornadoes.
Comments / 0