Esko tops Cloquet in a Nail-Biter

President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday in response to the deadly tornadoes that ripped across the commonwealth and other states this weekend. Biden said he was working with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) on Monday to make sure his trip does not get in the way of recovery efforts, during a briefing from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas , Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and others on the federal response to the tornadoes.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO