Darrell Blackwelder: Preparing your gas-powered equipment for winter

Not many are fans of the cold weather that comes with winter. Cold temperatures lead to an increase in home fires in many communities. Chimney fires are the number one cause of home heating fires. These are typically the result of a poorly maintained chimney, where creosote is allowed to build up. Space heaters are involved in 25% of home heating fires and account for 74% of the deaths. Prepare now! Below are some tips on how to get your home ready for winter weather. Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace any broken detectors and dead batteries. If you don’t have a working carbon monoxide detector, make sure you get one!Keep out the cold with insulation, caulking, and winter stripping.Learn how to keep pipes from freezing and how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.Make sure you have a fire extinguisher in your home. Severe winter storms can produce conditions that can isolate you in your home for several days. Prolonged loss of power can severely limit your ability to heat your home. Make sure to stock an emergency supply of food and water before a winter storm. Include food items which require no cooking such as canned meats, peanut butter and other non-perishables. Also do not forget to have necessary medicines and baby items on hand and also plan for your furry family members (ensure they have a place to sleep indoors and enough food). A three to five day supply of food and medicine is generally sufficient. A lot of these items may already be in your home from your hurricane kit. For more winter weather preparedness tips, visit https://www.weather.gov.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO