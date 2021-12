During the first half of 2021, electronic commerce in Mexico had an extraordinary growth of 192% , compared to the same period last year. This increase - which was also significantly higher than the general average for Latin America, located at 126% - suggests that this year's Christmas shopping season will reach new highs in online sales. Experts estimate that the total value of Mexico's e-commerce market could reach $ 23 million by the end of the year.

