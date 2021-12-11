Rudolph originally commissioned to spread joy during dark times

We are in the middle of the Advent season. Can you remind us what Advent is?. Advent is a celebration of the past, present and future. It is an opportunity to look back to the past and celebrate the day when Christ was born, fully human yet divine. Advent also involves the present, as we are invited to ask for the eyes of faith to see Jesus revealing himself to us in subtle and not-so-subtle ways every day. Finally, Advent is a time to look forward to the future and to be prepared for when Jesus will come again in glory. If we celebrate Advent as past, present and future, it will help us to do two things: It will help us to celebrate Christmas in a more joyful way and also help us not to be fearful of death, as we will be ready to meet our Lord when we are called home.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO