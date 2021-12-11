Rudolph originally commissioned to spread joy during dark times

One person and one idea can bloom into something powerful that changes the world. Robbie Aboff, Chazaq Events Coordinator, saw a special chesed taking place in his community in West Hempstead, and he was determined to bring that chesed to Queens. The result was eight distributions. Chazaq/Chickens for Shabbos distributions have brought so much light and love to so many. The idea was to contact large companies, and they would donate goods for the distributions. Over the past couple of months, the distributions focused on widows, agunos, divorcés and divorcées, moros, and m’chanchim. Sometimes they would be specifically available for one particular group. The overwhelming response was extreme gratitude that a need was being met in such a dignified, beautiful way. “We want to thank our partners at Olam Chesed for arranging the goods that we distribute at the distributions. Most of the expenses of the distributions are covered by the generous support of Chickens for Shabbos.”
