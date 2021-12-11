ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Rudolph originally commissioned to spread joy during dark times

By Tracey Zimmerman
Evening Star
 2 days ago

I realize that Rudolph is not a Christmas hymn or even has to do with Jesus, but bear with me for a moment as we explore. This was originally a story written for Montgomery Ward which commissioned a free book for children. Yes, you read that correctly. In 1939,...

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

Volunteers of the Week: Sisters Spreading Joy During the Holiday Season

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteers of the Week are Janie Harrison and Nelda Sampey, sisters who enjoy volunteering during the Holiday Season at Good Shepard Community Center. Harrison and Sampey love to participate in Good Shepherd’s Thanksgiving Basket and Elf Magic programs. The Thanksgiving Baskets program provides Thanksgiving meals to...
VICKSBURG, MS
mercedcountytimes.com

Spread love and joy — not Covid — during the holiday season

The holiday season is upon us. As we prepare to celebrate and visit with friends and family—many of whom we have not seen in a long time, we need to do so cautiously and wisely. To borrow from a flyer I recently came across: “We want to spread joy and love, not Covid.”
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
KOCO

Edmond family’s light show spreads joy this holiday season

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond light show has already attracted large crowds and has spread joy this holiday season. There might be a new Christmas Light King in Edmond. The father behind the show says he’s happy to see the crowds, though he’s already apologizing to his neighbors. Putting up...
EDMOND, OK
coladaily.com

Irmo-area mom hosting Operation Spread the Joy drive for the homeless

Local volunteers are again spreading joy during the holiday season by collecting items for homeless men and women in Columbia. The Operation Spread the Joy Project, is hosting its 11th annual donation drive for distribution to the less fortunate on Christmas Eve. The annual donation drive was first inspired a...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lowell Sun

A Christmas poem to help those struggling with loss

DEAR BONNIE: Can you print that poem that you wrote about Christmas in heaven? I want to give it to a friend who is missing her dad this year as he passed, and she is having a hard time. — Julie. DEAR JULIE: My Pleasure. I hope it helps. CHRISTMAS...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Kids with cancer get treated to joyful time

Santa and Mrs. Claus join North Side Christmas festivities. Brooklynn Carrizales, 28, has four children under the age of 10. “It's a lot,” she says, even without one of them having cancer. But one of her four, 6-year-old Malachi, has acute myeloid leukemia, also known as AML. “It's considered the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
newbernnow.com

New Bern Civitans Spread Joy during the Holidays

The New Bern Civitan Club ended a busy November with the sale of its Christmas trees, hand-crafted wreaths and peanuts. All profits from that fundraiser go to local charities. Peanut sales continue at the Farmers Market on Saturdays in December until all sold out. This event has been sponsored by the Club for over 50 years.
NEW BERN, NC
WATE

UScellular spreading joy through gift to the Joy of Music School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UScellular is working to bring joy this holiday season by donating to the Joy of Music School. The company reached out to the school to get their ideal wish list. From that list, they have donated a Mac computer and plan to donate an additional $1,400 worth of equipment.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Post-Bulletin

Poem: 'A Time of Joy'

The beauty can’t be missed. on each little branch she kissed. that gives your heart a lift. and be thankful for each gift. as you go along your way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montgomery Ward#Readers Digest#Christians
queensjewishlink.com

First Chazaq And Chickens For Shabbos Distribution Of The Season Spreads Joy And Care

One person and one idea can bloom into something powerful that changes the world. Robbie Aboff, Chazaq Events Coordinator, saw a special chesed taking place in his community in West Hempstead, and he was determined to bring that chesed to Queens. The result was eight distributions. Chazaq/Chickens for Shabbos distributions have brought so much light and love to so many. The idea was to contact large companies, and they would donate goods for the distributions. Over the past couple of months, the distributions focused on widows, agunos, divorcés and divorcées, moros, and m’chanchim. Sometimes they would be specifically available for one particular group. The overwhelming response was extreme gratitude that a need was being met in such a dignified, beautiful way. “We want to thank our partners at Olam Chesed for arranging the goods that we distribute at the distributions. Most of the expenses of the distributions are covered by the generous support of Chickens for Shabbos.”
CHARITIES
hngnews.com

Sun Prairie man pinch-hits for Santa, spreads joy during the holidays

No matter what happens around the world, Christmas comes every year. And that means job security for Jamison Rabbitt. Rabbitt works for Santa Claus, pinch-hitting for him before the man in red makes his official appearance on Christmas Eve. The Sun Prairie resident comes to holiday parties, flips the light switch on the City of Sun Prairie Holiday Tree, and even visits kids in the hospital.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Vacaville Reporter

Vacaville equestrian parade spreads love, joy

Smiles and cheers abounded throughout Vacaville’s Stonegate neighborhood Saturday as the clip-clopping of hooves revealed horses, their riders and other escorts clad in Christmas finery. ‘Twas the 20th Annual Friends and Family Horse Parade and Food Drive, sponsored by the Sacramento Valley Equestrian Trail Patrol’s Solano Branch. “It brings my...
VACAVILLE, CA
bowdoinorient.com

Randy Nichols spreads holiday joy at Howell House

The holiday cheer was palpable last Friday night as Randy Nichols, executive director of the office of safety and security, paid Howell House a visit to tell holiday stories and spread the spirit of the season. Due to the delayed deliverance of hundreds of COVID-19 test results from the preceding...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
World War II
Evening Star

This year let's stretch our compassion

In 1513 A.D., Fra Giovanni wrote, “I salute you! I can give you which you have not; but there is much, that, while I cannot give, you can take. The gloom of the world is but a shadow; behind it, yet, without read is joy. Take Joy.”. So, today,...
CELEBRATIONS
clarionherald.org

Gaudete Sunday is a time for prayerful, joyful waiting

We are in the middle of the Advent season. Can you remind us what Advent is?. Advent is a celebration of the past, present and future. It is an opportunity to look back to the past and celebrate the day when Christ was born, fully human yet divine. Advent also involves the present, as we are invited to ask for the eyes of faith to see Jesus revealing himself to us in subtle and not-so-subtle ways every day. Finally, Advent is a time to look forward to the future and to be prepared for when Jesus will come again in glory. If we celebrate Advent as past, present and future, it will help us to do two things: It will help us to celebrate Christmas in a more joyful way and also help us not to be fearful of death, as we will be ready to meet our Lord when we are called home.
RELIGION
Gettysburg Times

Santa Koz brings joy during Christmas season

Santa has come to Carroll Valley, but he goes by a different name – Santa Koz. From the red and white suit to being supported by a team of community elves, he does have an uncanny resemblance to Santa.
SOCIETY
KMTV 3 News Now

Merrymakers spread joy through music

Merrymakers, based in Omaha, is the largest non-profit senior living music program in the country. Professional entertainers like Kim Eames travel throughout Nebraska and Iowa. "We go all the way to North Platte, all the way to Des Moines, and sprinkled everywhere in between," Eames said.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy