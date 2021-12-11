ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Students work on latest Cledus T. Judd video

By Heath Harrison
Ironton Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGETAWAY — Nearly 100 students at Collins Career Technical Center got a chance this month to see and take part in all of the aspects of creating a music video. Cledus T. Judd enlisted the school for the filming of “Old Man Rap,” a shoot that took place over three days...

www.irontontribune.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

