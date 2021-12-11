Hinzman leads Hudson girls basketball to win at Ida

IDA — Keely Hinzman was crowned the Lenawee County Volleyball Player of the Year Saturday.

The junior has moved on to a new sport, but she is still blocking the ball as she led Hudson to a 46-34 Lenawee County Athletic Association win Friday.

“She’s used to spiking the ball,” Hudson girls basketball Anthony Barron said after watching Hinzman ring up 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

“I kept saying, ‘Why do we continue doing the same thing?’,” Ida coach Tim Leonard said of Hinzman’s blocks. “We got the ball inside against their defense, but she did what she does.”

The win was the latest chapter in Hudson’s incredible start.

The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 LCAA), who earned three victories over the past two seasons combined, have wins in each of their first four games.

“These girls work hard,” Barron said. “We don’t try to do anything flashy. The girls just put in the work.”

It also helps that the Tigers are gaining maturity.

“We got older,” Barron said. “We got experience. We were so young the last few years. We’re able to see the floor so much better now.”

Leonard knows exactly what Barron is talking about.

His team is a year or two behind Hudson on the development ladder. The Bluestreaks have four sophomores and a freshman on the roster and most of them play a lot of minutes.

They showed their youth in the way they attacked Hinzman and Hudson’s two other six-footers Friday.

“You’ve got to look opposite and out,” Leonard said of facing a team with size inside. “Right now, we don’t have the experience to do that.”

Hudson built a nice lead early, but Ida freshman Jessica Schrader hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to pull the Bluestreaks within 12-9.

Schrader drained two more triples in the second period as Ida pulled into a 19-16 advantage at the intermission.

Hudson got its own buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Simi Parhar to end the third quarter. The Tigers dominated the period 17-9 behind eight points from Hinzman to carry a 33-28 lead into the final stanza.

Ida never mounted a serious challenge down the stretch.

Teagan Arredondo added nine points for Hudson and Emily Czieszperger tossed in eight.

“We just have to keep improving each night,” Barron said.

Ida, which dipped to 1-1, got 14 points from Schrader and eight from Grace Capling.

“We’re going to struggle around 35 points until we get more people involved in the offense,” Leonard said. “Unless our defense figures out how to hold someone to 34.”

Sand Creek 39, Madison 27: At Sand Creek, the Aggies started Tri-County Conference play off strong as they topped rival Madison by 12.

Sand Creek (3-0, 1-0 TCC) and the Trojans (1-3, 0-1 TCC) were both slow out of the gates as the Aggies led 5-4 after the first. The offenses picked up in the second as Sand Creek took a 19-15 lead into the half.

Emily Carbajal had a game-high 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while Grace Elliott pulled down 18 rebou Madisyn McDonald had 12 points for Madison.

Onsted 65, Dundee 42: At Dundee, Kaylei Smith had a big third quarter, pushing the Wildcats away from Dundee in a Lenawee County Athletic Association win.

Smith had a game-high 25 points, 13 of which came in a 20 point third quarter for the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 LCAA). Onsted went into the half up 26-20, but after the third period the lead was up to 46-32.

Smith added five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Hailey Freshcorn added 15 points and four steals while Kennedy Ross chipped in with 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Michigan Center 66, Addison 37: At Michigan Center, the Panthers struggled in the first and improved in the second as they fell to the Cardinals in Cascades Conference play.

Addison (1-4, 0-1 Cascades) trailed 32-12 going into the half, but in the second half the Panthers were only outscored by nine.

Gina Hanson led Addison with 14 points.

Summerfield 42, Britton Deerfield 20: At Petersburg, the Patriots dropped their TCC opener on the road against the Bulldogs.

A strong second quarter from Summerfield put BD (2-2, 0-1 TCC) down 29-12 going into the half. In the second half, the Patriots were only able to get two made field goals in the second half as they were outscored 13-7 the rest of the way.

Jillian Molnar led BD with nine points.

Columbia Central 41, Blissfield 21: At Brooklyn, the Royals fell to 2-2 on the season and 0-2 in LCAA play.

The Golden Eagles held a 12-6 lead after the first and took a 21-11 lead into the half.

Avery Collins led the Royals with 10 points.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Hinzman leads Hudson girls basketball to win at Ida