CENTER — In her weekly update, Center Consolidated Schools Superintendent Carrie Zimmerman outlined some of the progress and events in the school district. “Congratulations to Lupita Ortega, our district librarian, who received an American Rescue Plan Grant specific to library sciences. The $6,000 grant was awarded in October and Lu is making plans on how best to use those funds to benefit our students and the library. Grant funds have been provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Colorado State Library to help communities respond to the pandemic as well as to related economic and community needs through equitable approaches in digital inclusion and library services,” Zimmerman stated.

CENTER, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO